3 Baylor players on PFF's Big 12 Team of the Week
Despite a disappointing loss on Saturday, Pro Football Focus named three Baylor Bears players on their Big 12 Team of the Week.
On PFF's list, center Coleton Price, right guard Omar Aigbedion, and defensive lineman Jackie Marshall were named to the popular media outlet's team of the week, marking the first time this season the Bears have had three or more players make an appearance.
Marshall had a strong night for Baylor despite the loss, logging 7 total tackles, 5 solo, 1 sack, and 2 TFLs. The senior defensive lineman was disruptive all night, helping the defense to their best performance of the season.
Marshall came into the game motivated. While the Bears did win in blowout fashion against the Samford Bulldogs a week prior, it was a game that they should have won, and a sloppy showing. When asked about the team's performance, the Louisiana native said, "We won the game, but we could have done way more...[We’re] honing in on the small details and getting better and ready for conference play."
Despite allowing 400 yards of total offense, the defense controlled the matchup until the fourth quarter, and a lot of that is thanks to Marshall's performance. The senior was the only Bear to log a sack on the day and he possessed the bulk of their TFLs. However, Baylor's defense will have to play a more complete game if it wants to compete in the Big 12 going forward.
On the other side of the ball, PFF lists two offensive linemen for Baylor on their Big 12 Team of the Week: center Coleton Price and right guard Omar Aigbedion. While the Bears' offensive line allowed 2 sacks and 5 TFLs in their loss on Saturday, Pro Football Focus still credits the two Texas natives with solid games.
In preparation for their Week 4 matchup, Aigbedion said the team upped the intensity as they prepared for the Sun Devils, "I see a really well-coached defense. They're the returning Big 12 Champs and have a lot of guys on the front-seven that played last year." The senior defensive lineman continues, "I definitely feel a different energy. I felt a little more intensity and a bit more focus at practice, along with a sense of hunger. We’re on the right path right now."
Despite a tough loss against a conference opponent, there were plenty of positive showings from the team's veteran players. PFF listed just three, but there were other standouts who, if they had made just one more play, would've seen their name on the list as well. But at the end of the day, Marshall, Price, and Aigbedion did make those plays on Saturday and were named to PFF's Big 12 Team of the Week.