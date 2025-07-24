Inside The Bears

Phoenix Suns sign former Baylor basketball standout and national champion

Former Baylor standout Jared Butler is on the move. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Phoenix Suns have signed Butler to a one-year deal.

Butler played in 32 games with the Washington Wizards, and 28 games with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2025. In the 60 games of action, Butler averaged nine points in 17 minutes per game. He shot 34% from deep.

Butler was a second-round draft choice in the 2021 NBA Draft by the New Orleans Pelicans. However, he began his career with the Utah Jazz. In his first year of NBA action, Butler played in 42 games with one start. After playing with the Jazz, Butler moved on to the OKC Thunder where he played one season. After joining the Wizards the year after, he played one full season in Washington before being moved to the 76ers this past season.

Philadelphia declined his player option, but the Suns liked what they've seen in Butler and he will now play with All-Star Devin Booker.

Butler was a two-time All-American and a national champion during his time with Baylor. He played in all 94 games of his college career and started the last 80. Butler was named the 2021 Final Four Most Outstanding Player, en route to a Baylor championship. In his last two years in Waco, Butler averaged 16 and 16.7 points, respectively.

