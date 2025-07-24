Baylor vs Arizona State headlines Week 4: national spotlight hits Waco
The Week 4 matchup between two Big-12 foes, Baylor and Arizona State. The Big 12 has garnered some national attention. According to J.D. Pickell of On3Sports, he's picked this game as the best for Week 4 of the 2025 season, and there has been positive buzz surrounding this year's Baylor football team.
By Week 4 both teams will be tested. Baylor could gain momentum and gain a boost of confidence against the 2024 Big-12 Conference champion Arizona State Sun Devils, who came off an 11-3 season. The Sun Devils had a heartbreaking loss in the CFP Quarterfinals to former Big-12 and now member of the SEC Texas Longhorns, 39-31 in double overtime. First year in the Big-12, the Sun Devils finished with a conference record of 7-2 after coming off a 3-9 record the previous season. I expect this matchup to be a slugfest to start the first half of this game and it could end in a possible shootout for both teams.
Baylor Bears On SI's very own Josh Crawford has a recent article about this matchup and why it is such an important game for the Baylor Bears this season. This nationally televised game can help attract some recruits to Waco and possibly get the Bears rocking on the recruiting trail if they can get the big time win over the defending Big-12 champions. Dave Aranda and his Baylor Bears look to continue to make a statement not only in the Big 12 but around the country. With this game being at home helps Baylor a lot as they can get McLane Stadium rocking with Baylor fans as they cheer on their Bears in Waco.
- Enjoy more Baylor Bears coverage on Baylor Bears On SI -
More News:
Cameron Carr, Obi Agbim propel Team USA past Finland in Quarterfinal duel
REPORT: Colorado State hiring away Baylor football coach
Baylor misses out on key 2026 prospect to rival Big 12 team
Kansas City Chiefs sign former Baylor standout
REPORT: Big 12 denies new team opportunity to join conference
For additional coverage of Baylor University Athletics
Follow us on Facebook: @BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on X/Twitter:@BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on Instagram: @BaylorBearsOnS