Which former Baylor Bears will make the NFL playoffs?

Baylor's disastrous 2025 football campaign is now solidly in the rearview, at least on the field. However, Baylor fans have been subjected to an already equally tumultuous offseason less than three weeks into it, with the rapid deterioration of a recruiting class once ranked in the top 30 nationally, portal entries from key pieces of both sides of the ball, and the selection of an athletic director with no previous experience in collegiate sports. So, with no postseason for the Bears, the only connection Bears fans have to playoff football will be at the next level.

So, Baylor on SI is taking a look at the former Bears currently on NFL rosters, who are set to compete for a Lombardi trophy. While 15 different Baylor alums reside on NFL rosters, this list will only reference those on active rosters. Former linebacker and sack leader Garmon Rudolph and defensive lineman Gabe Hall are currently slotted to be in the playoffs with the Los Angeles Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles, respectively, but both are members of their team's practice squad.

Most notably, former Bear receiver Tyquan Thornton, who posted career highs in receiving yards and touchdowns in his first year with the Kansas City Chiefs, will not be a part of the playoffs after the Chiefs' Week 14 loss to the Chargers eliminated them from playoff contention

S Jalen Pitre

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre (5) intercepts a pass during the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Pitre is perhaps Baylor's most notable and best-performing alum in the NFL, and is enjoying a breakout campaign after missing time earlier this season with a concussion. The former Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year has totaled 55 tackles, 4th most amongst Texan defenders, along with 9 passes defended, four tackles for loss, and four interceptions, 6th most across the NFL among safeties, including this highlight-reel takeaway on Patrick Mahomes.

Jalen Pitre with the defensive play of the year. Click and close underneath the route, gets hands on the ball, somehow relocate it in the air, whirl around, and have the hand eye coordination to bring it in pic.twitter.com/u2Q8dbm1F5 — Jacob Nierob (@JNierob) December 8, 2025

Pitre signed a 3-year, $39 million extension, solidifying his spot as a key piece on a Texans defense that's been one the best in the NFL. Pitre was also the Texans' nominee for the league-wide Walter Payton Man of the Year race.

LB Terrel Bernard

Nov 16, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard (8) warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Bernard just recently missed his third game in a row with an elbow injury, but his Bills were able to secure a key comeback victory against the division-leading New England Patriots, keeping them in the fight to maintain their streak of five straight AFC East division crowns. Bernard has been a key piece of that streak since joining Buffalo in 2021.

Despite the missed games, Bernard has 56 total tackles, 7 tackles for loss, and three passes defended during Buffalo's 2025 season, having started all 10 games he's been available this season. Buffalo is currently one game behind New England for the AFC East division lead and should be solidly in the playoffs as either a wildcard or division winner.

DT Andrew Billings

Oct 13, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Chicago Bears defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) reacts after a play against the Washington Commanders during the first quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Billings, the Waco native, has been a big part of the Chicago Bear defensive resurgence that has them near the top of the NFC North and winning 10 games for the first time since 2018. Billings has started 10 games for the Bears this year, totaling 23 tackles and four tackles for loss. The former 4th round pick has started every game for the Bears since they acquired him in 2023, and was Chicago's 2024 nominee for the Man of the Year award.

More From Baylor On SI