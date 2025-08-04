2025 Coaches Poll: Baylor left out, while five Big 12 schools ranked inside top-25
You football is right around the corner when the US LBM Coaches Poll comes out. On Monday, the official preseason poll came out. The US LBM Coaches Poll is conducted weekly throughout the regular season using a panel of head coaches at Football Bowl Subdivision schools. The panel is chosen by random draw, conference by conference plus independents, from a pool of coaches who have indicated to the American Football Coaches Association their willingness to participate.
Here is the full rundown of the coaches poll:
1. Texas (28 first-place votes)
2. Ohio State (20)
3. Penn State (14)
4. Georgia (3)
5. Notre Dame
6. Clemson (2)
7. Oregon
8. Alabama
9. LSU
10. Miami (FL)
11. Arizona State
12. Illinois
13. South Carolina
14. Michigan
15. Ole Miss
16. SMU
17. Florida
18. Tennessee
19. Indiana
20. Kansas State
21. Texas A&M
22. Iowa State
23. BYU
24. Texas Tech
25. Boise State
Teams receiving votes: Oklahoma 221; Missouri 142; Louisville 126; USC 116; Utah 86; Baylor 76; Auburn 50; Iowa 49; Memphis 34; Army West Point 33; Tulane 31; Georgia Tech 27; TCU 24; Nebraska 19; Syracuse 16; Washington 15; Navy 14; Arkansas 14; Duke 12; Colorado 12; Minnesota 11; UNLV 8; Florida State 8; Kansas 6; Vanderbilt 3; Buffalo 1
Despite a great finish to the regular season, Baylor is on the outside looking in. The Bears rattled off six wins to finish out the regular season last year, before losing to LSU in the bowl game. But with so much talent returning, Baylor could compete for the Big 12 title in 2025. Sawyer Robertson, Bryson Washington, Josh Coleman, Michael Trigg, Keaton Thomas, and Travion Barnes, among so many more, will have a big say on how the Bears perform.
We will learn a ton of about Baylor in the early going with matchups against Auburn, SMU, and Arizona State in the first four weeks. If the Bears can win two of those games -- watch out.
