Top players from Baylor's disappointing loss to TCU
Expectations were high for Dave Aranda and the Baylor Bears on Saturday afternoon. Coming off their bye week, the Bears were sitting in the middle of the Big 12 and needed to come away from this matchup with a victory to keep postseason aspirations in reach. Unfortunately for the Bears, those aspirations no longer seem attainable as the Bears ended up losing in tough fashion to the Horned Frogs with a final score of 42-36. In a game where the Bears needed their offensive firepower to be on full display, Sawyer Robertson and the Baylor offense were far from their normal selves, with Robertson throwing for multiple interceptions and finishing with a sub 50% completion percentage.
With this loss, Baylor can effectively say goodbye to any hope of making a Big-12 championship run and will have to settle for another year in the middle of the pack. With that being said, similar to the past weeks, both teams had their star players. Below are the players I considered to be the true game changers for both teams, who led to this Big-12 battle.
1. Josh Hoover
Going into this game, I had predicted that both quarterbacks were going to have phenomenal outings and that this matchup was poised to be an offensive shootout. However, between Sawyer Robertson and Josh Hoover, Hoover was clearly the better quarterback of the day, finishing 22 completions on 31 passing attempts for 231 yards and 3 touchdowns. While not necessarily offensive shootout numbers, Hoover was able to make all the throws he needed to amidst unfavorable weather conditions
2. Ashtyn Hawkins
With Baylor's receiving rooms as a whole not having the best of days, Hawkins stood out with his performance. During the first quarter, Hawkins made an acrobatic catch over a TCU defender and set the tone for the rest of that drive. When Robertson needed a receiver to step up, Hawkins was the guy, finishing with 7 receptions for 95 total yards.
3. TCU Linebacker's
Going into this game, I, along with most media outlets, was not too high on TCU's defense as they have been prone in games past to giving up a lot of points to opposing teams. However, the standout position group today for TCU was their linebacking core. TCU's linebackers were all over the field and made their presence felt, making it very difficult for the Baylor offense to get into any sort of offensive rhythm. The most important play of the game came with mere seconds left on the clock, where TCU linebacker Namdi Obiazor sealed the game with an interception on an undercut route from Sawyer Robertson.
4. Jordan Dwyer
Last but not least, TCU wide receiver Jordan Dwyer needs to be mentioned, given his production over the course of this game. When Josh Hoover needed someone to move the chains or come down with a spectacular grab, Dwyer was there to make the play. Dwyer finished the game with 7 receptions for 111 yards and a touchdown.