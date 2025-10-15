Former Baylor football great Robert Griffin III weighs in on the current Heisman race
Robert Griffin III, more commonly known as RG3, was one of the most prolific athletes to ever set foot in Waco. A four-year player for the Bears, capped off by an incredible senior season in which Griffin III threw for over 4,200 yards, 37 touchdowns, and only 6 interceptions, RG3 convincingly won the Heisman trophy, and to this day, is the only Baylor football player to do so. However, with the 2025 season nearly halfway over, another Baylor Bear, ironically at the quarterback position, has seen his name skyrocket up Heisman trophy lists.
Sawyer Robertson has been nothing short of fantastic for the Baylor Bears this season. Thus far, through six games, Robertson has thrown for 2,058 yards and 19 touchdowns to go with only 4 interceptions. Prior to the start of the season, many across the country had major doubts about Robertson's ability to take the next step in his development and whether Baylor would be the right place to do it. Yet, in the face of all those questions, Dave Aranda believed that, given the right transfer portal additions and Robertson's pure talent, he would be able to accomplish anything while wearing a Baylor Bears uniform, including winning the Heisman Trophy.
While the season may not be over today, Sawyer Robertson currently leads the nation when it comes to total passing yards. Robertson's talent, coupled with a receiving core led by star tight end Michael Trigg, has shown that Baylor might just have one of the most dynamic offenses in the country, and it starts with Robertson under center.
Robert Griffin III recently released his after week 7 Heisman trophy voting, and the list was home to five quarterbacks. Of note, the name in the fifth spot on the list was Baylor's Sawyer Robertson. While it is clear that the other quarterbacks on the list certainly have strong cases and may have the edge on Robertson right now, it is by no means out of the question for Robertson to maybe overtake them in the following weeks. If Robertson can help lead Baylor to an undefeated second half of the season, and continues with his current production, there is no reason he should not be invited to New York come December.
