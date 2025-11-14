3 Game Predictions for Baylor vs Utah
The Baylor Bears are back in action, coming off their bye week, and they will have a very formidable opponent in front of them: the number 15-ranked Utah Utes. The Utah Utes have been a surprise this season, at least for me.
Following Ute Cam Rising's long-time graduation, a new chapter began with now quarterback Devin Dampier, who, thus far, has had a quite successful season, throwing for over 1,500 yards to go with 15 touchdowns. Additionally, as is customary for head coach Kyle Whittingham, the Utes have one of the most well-rounded and tough defenses not only in the Big 12 but in the nation.
Now with the Bears coming off an extended rest period, quarterback Sawyer Roberston is going to have a lot to prove and will need to have one of his best games to leave this game with a victory. On top of stellar quarterback play, the Bears are going to need a standout performance from a defense that has been hot-and-cold all season. Only time will tell if both of those things will happen, but as we did last week and the week prior, I have three additional predictions for the game below.
1. The Baylor Defense Fails to stop the Run
The Utah Utes have one of the best rushing offenses in the country, led by two strong running backs in Wayshawn Parker and NaQuari Rogers. Even with all of the additions in the transfer portal to bolster the defensive line, Dave Aranda and the Baylor defense have not yet shown their ability to win games with their defense. I do not expect anything to change this week, and believe that the Utes will run the ball down the Bears' throats all game long.
2. Utah sets the pace of the game and maintains a consistent, strong field position
As I noted in my keys to a Baylor victory article, the name of this game is going to be field position. While Baylor is known for their fast and electric offense, the Utes play with a very different offensive philosophy, designed to slow down the game and limit the total number of offensive possessions a team will have during a game. Again, I think that the Baylor defense is going to be the Achilles heel for the Bears, and will result in them not only giving up crucial yardage. Also, I think the Utah defense is going to find ways to either turn over the Bears or force them into 3rd and long situations deep in their own territory.
3. Michael Trigg will have a standout game
While my outlook for this game from the Bears' perspective might be bleak, I do believe that Michael Trigg is poised for a strong showing. Kyle Whittingham is known for having a defense that plays a lot of man coverage, and Trigg has shown time and time again that he is a matchup nightmare. If Trigg finds himself in a favorable matchup, all Baylor has to do is feed him the ball, and he will make the catches necessary to move the chains.
