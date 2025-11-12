3 Keys to a Baylor football victory over Utah
Coming off their bye week, the Baylor Bears are back in action and will have a tough test in front of them: the number 15-ranked Utah Utes. The last time the Bears played a ranked opponent this season (the Cincinnati Bearcats), they lost overwhelmingly and looked like a team that had no business being on that field.
When looking at the current standing for the Big 12 conference, the Bears are currently sitting in 9th place with a 3-3 record in conference, and a 5-4 overall record. While the Bears' season may not have gone as some had hoped, they still have the opportunity to make it to a bowl game if they can successfully win one more game and hit the six-win mark.
The Bears have their work cut out for them, but with that being said, below are my three keys to the game for Baylor to leave this game with a win.
1. Slow Down the Utes' Rushing Attack
The Utes have one of the best rushing offenses in the nation, and are led by two very capable running backs in Wayshawn Parker and NaQuari Rogers. On the season, the Utes have the number 3 overall rushing offense, having rushed for 2,404 yards on 406 total attempts, a staggering 5.92 yards per attempt. If the Bears want to have any chance of winning this game, they are going to need to find a way to firm up on the defensive line and generate interior pressure to slow down Utah's capable running backs.
2. Attack the Utes' Passing Defense
While the Utah offense does not have many holes, its defense does offer a unique opportunity for the Bears to excel. The Utes are known for playing a lot of man coverage, and while their secondary is quite talented, the offensive firepower of the Bears when all cylinders are clicking can be overwhelming. If this trend persists and the Bears have tight end Michael Trigg in single coverage all day, expect the Bears to exploit matchups. If those matchups can be exploited, the Bears will have a puncher's chance of keeping pace with the Utes.
3. Maintain Strong Field Position
Whenever playing a team with a strong rushing offense, maintaining field position is going to be critical. If the Utes turn this game into a slower, ground-and-pound type game, the Bears are going to need to come up with a few stops in Utah territory to prevent them from running the ball down their throats. Additionally, the Bears are going to need to generate offense deep in their own territory to ensure that the Utes are not given a strong starting field position.
The deck is definitely stacked against the Bears on this one; however, there is a path to victory, and if the Bears can play with strong defensive integrity and offensive explosivity, they might just spoil the Utes' chances of a postseason birth.
More From Baylor On SI:
- Former Baylor star VJ Edgecombe, others impress early in NBA’s opening week
- Expectations set: Analyzing Baylor basketball's spots in the AP Preseason Poll
- 3 Keys to a Baylor football victory over UCF
- Former Baylor football great Robert Griffin III weighs in on the current Heisman race
- Baylor makes college basketball insider's top 45 after Week 1 of the 2025-2026 season