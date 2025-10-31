3 Game Predictions for Baylor football vs UCF
The Baylor Bears are at a very pivotal moment as it pertains to the trajectory for not only the rest of their season, but the future of their team under head coach Dave Aranda. The Bears are coming off two tough losses to Cincinnati and TCU, leading to a current record of 4-4. With postseason hopes now out the window, the goal of this team is to at least get to the six-win mark so the Bears can be bowl eligible.
With that being said, the Bears will have the Golden Knights as their next test, back in Waco at noon. The Golden Knights are led by head coach Scott Frost and quarterback Tayven Jackson, the brother of current Golden State Warriors forward Trayce-Jackson Davis. While the Golden Knights do have a strong offense, their strengths really lie on the defensive side of the ball, where they currently wield one of the top passing defenses in the country. In order for the Bears to be successful this week, they are going to need a strong offensive game plan, and quarterback Sawyer Robertson will need to go back to his early-season form. Will that happen? Only time will tell, but as we did last week, below are 3 additional predictions I have for the game.
1. Sawyer Robertson will throw for 250+ yards, but will have an interception
Sawyer Robertson has had a rough time over the last couple of weeks. After being the nation's leading passer through the first six games of the season, Robertson has amassed only around 450 yards over his last two games, along with 3 interceptions. Although the Golden Knights have one of the best passing defenses in the country, I have a gut feeling that this game will serve as a major bounce-back for Sawyer Robertson and will not be enough to help propel this Baylor team to a win.
2. The Baylor defense will hold the Golden Knights to under 250 total yards of offense
Week after week, I continue to have faith in the Baylor defense, although they have more often than not let me down. With that being said, I have faith in them once again that they will find a way to prevail this week dramatically. The UCF offense is a little one-dimensional, and quarterback Tayven Jackson has been shown to have a few predictable tendencies. If the Baylor defensive line can take advantage of that, and the secondary can lock in on the Golden Knights receivers, the Bears defense should be able to significantly limit the UCF offense.
3. Baylor's running back room will impress
Going into the 2025-2026 season, most Baylor fans were aware of the kind of talent they had in the running back room with Bryson Washington returning for another season. However, as of the last couple of games, a new name has emerged: freshman running back Michael Turner. Over his last two games, Turner has carried the ball 26 times for 158 yards, averaging about 6 yards per carry. As a freshman, those numbers are quite impressive, and I see Turner having a potential breakout game this week against a softer UCF rushing defense.