Heisman Winner Robert Griffin III Endorses Joe Klanderman For Baylor's Next Head Coach

Dave Aranda was fired after the 25-24 loss to Kansas. Soon after, Joe Klanderman was named interim head coach of the Bears. Ever since then, the question of "who Baylor will hire for their next permanent head coach?" has been a topic of discussion. Robert Griffin III doesn't seem to think the decision is all that hard though. Especially after wins against UCF and Iowa State.

RG3 Has Offered Himself as a Candidate to Become Baylor's HC

If Baylor wins out, Interim Head Coach Joe Klanderman should be the new Head Coach.



Via @OuttaPocketRG3 pic.twitter.com/T9VtS3G5Gv — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 11, 2026

RG3 has been vocal about wanting the Baylor position, even going so far as to contact Baylor A.D. Doug McNamee and offer as such. Whether Griffin has the experience required for such an undertaking is up for some debate as he's never coached at anywhere near this high of a level. A fantastic player and Heisman winner for the Bears back in 2011, and eight seasons of experience playing for several teams during his career in the NFL, you can't knock Griffin for offering his services to his alma mater.

How Baylor Ends the Season Matters

#Baylor will head to Provo for its biggest game yet. Here are three keys to beating BYU.



STORY:https://t.co/xU44tZQNW2 pic.twitter.com/TYnWz8iJYi — Baylor Bears On SI (@BaylorBearsOnSI) November 11, 2026

Joe Klanderman, in his first Media Availability as interim head coach back in October, mentioned that he would love the opportunity to be Baylor's next permanent head coach, but also that he was not going to try and actively politic to try and get it. Baylor, however, ends the season against three currently CFP ranked top 15 opponents; an excellent opportunity to showcase and build a resume if there ever was one.

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Each of Baylor's Upcoming Opponents has Big 12 Title and CFP Hopes

#Baylor is 6-3 and the Bears have a path to the Big 12 title game. Games against BYU, Texas Tech, and Houston will test Baylor's mettle — but they aren't as scary as they once were.



COLUMN:https://t.co/O0FdK8ZPxG pic.twitter.com/eRD3RIj1i7 — Baylor Bears On SI (@BaylorBearsOnSI) November 8, 2026

CFP No. 10 BYU this upcoming week on the road, back home to Waco to take on No. 12 Texas Tech, and on the road again to battle No. 14 Houston to end the regular season. None of those teams can afford a loss against Baylor if they want to make the playoffs, but for Baylor to have their own chance at making the playoffs, they have no other option than to play spoiler for each of them.

Griffin shared a clip on his social media (also included in this article) of him stating quite plainly and matter-of-factly, "If Baylor wins out the rest of the season, Joe Klanderman should be the head coach." While Baylor's win total for the next three games is entirely speculative, Griffin has a very valid point. There's no reason that Joe Klanderman shouldn't be almost a shoo-in to be the Bears head coach if he finishes the final five regular season games at 5-0 after Aranda's firing.

Joe Klanderman Knows Defense.

Nov 7, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor interim head coach Joe Klanderman during warmups before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The defense is currently 2nd in the country in total sacks 37 sacks, and 3rd in the country with 80 tackles for loss" Griffin would point out. Both of those numbers surpass the Bears in 2025 (without Joe Klanderman as the DC) by substantial margins; for example, the Bears only had 12 sacks total in the entire 2025 season and 48 TFLs. Nearly doubling the season total of TFLs and more than tripling the sack total, and starting the season's first 8 games not allowing more than 25 points to the opposing offense, Joe Klanderman's contributions to Baylor can not be understated.

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