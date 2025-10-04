3 takeaways from Baylor vs Kansas State
The Baylor Bears beat the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday in a thriller. The Wildcats' offense rallied with less than 40 seconds left in the fourth quarter, down 35-34, to attempt a 55-yard field goal. The Bears blocked the field goal to improve to 4-2 on the year, including a 2-1 Big 12 record. Here are three takeaways from the big win for Baylor.
Baylor cant get out of their own way
The Baylor offense opened the game with a 13-play 76-yard drive that ended in a field goal. While a disappointing outcome to a long drive, the Bears were at the very least able to score points on the board. It would be the two following drives that would change the game for the worse for Baylor.
The Bears started their second drive of the game in great field position. Kansas State's punter, Simon McClanna, had a bad punt that took an even worse bounce for the Wildcats, which set the Baylor offense up at the Kansas State 40-yard line. In 4 plays, the Bears would get to the 18-yard line, before quarterback Sawyer Robertson would miss a wide open Josh Cameron in the end zone, and instead for a check down that would result in a 5-yard loss. Robertson would throw an interception the very next play.
Baylor would open their next offensive drive with good field position again, taking over at their own 43-yard line after another errant punt from McClannan. In three plays, the Bears would have the ball at the Kansas State 36-yard line, facing third down. Running back Bryson Washington would break a big one, bouncing off tackles before gaining 15 yards, but the Baylor running back would fumble at the end of the rush.
The Bears' offense took over in Wildcats territory twice with 3 points on the board, and left both drives still with just three points on the board. The offense was able to rally back and win late in the game, but they won't always get the chance to make up for their mistakes.
TE Michael Trigg needs more looks
Tight end Michael Trigg had a career day against the Wildcats. The senior caught 8 receptions for 155 yards, and even a monster touchdown catch that was overturned after a questionable decision by the officiating crew.
Trigg is a special type of tight end. At 6-foot-4, he is too big for defensive backs to cover, but also too athletic for linebackers. The senior tight end single-handedly got the Bears back into the game late in the fourth quarter after bringing in two circus catches in back-to-back succession for 71 yards that would lead to a touchdown and make it a one-score game.
Trigg will be playing on Sundays when his time at Baylor is done. The Bears' offense has made an emphasis to get the talented tight end the ball, but maybe the Bears should look to get the ball in Trigg's hands even more.
The defense cant get off the field on third down
The Baylor defense did a good job all day forcing Kansas State into long third-down attempts; unfortunately for the Bears, they couldn't get stops on third down. The Wildcats converted 8 of 16 third-down attempts.
Stopping a versatile quarterback has been a problem all season for the Bears' defense, and it was what hurt Baylor the most on third-down defense. Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson ended the day with 10 rush attempts for 72 yards and a touchdown. Johnson has been on a streak of strong rushing performances after the Wildcats' big win over the UCF Knights, and he continued to utilize his legs.
The Bears' defense has been poor in getting off the field on third down all season, and it was a problem again on Saturday. Baylor will have to clean up these problems before going on the road to take on the TCU Hornfrogs.