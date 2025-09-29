Baylor opens as a 6.5-point favorites over Kansas State
The Baylor Bears are heading into Week 6 as 6.5-point favorites over Big 12 opponent Kansas State Wildcats, per DraftKings. This marks the fourth week in a row the Bears will open as the favorites.
After dropping a close one against the Arizona State Sun Devils, the Bears opened as heavy favorites over the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Baylor is now 1-1 in the Big 12 this season and is projected to improve to over .500 with a win over the Kansas State Wildcats.
The Bears will return to Waco to welcome the Wildcats for their fourth home matchup through six games. Baylor is 1-2 at home, with their lone win coming from a 42-7 victory over the Samford Bulldogs. The Bears are 0-2 against FBS opponents and 0-1 against Big 12 opponents at home.
Kansas State has disappointed through five weeks of the season, entering the Baylor matchup with a 2-3 record. However, the Wildcats are coming off a 34-20 victory over the UCF Knights, improving their Big 12 record to 1-2.
After a rough start to the season, the Kansas State offense is averaging 27.4 points per game and 24 points per game against conference opponents. The Wildcats' offense relies on the versatility of quarterback Avery Johnson, who has thrown 8 touchdowns to just 1 interception on the season. The running game for Kansas State has been running back by committee, with Dylan Edwards and Joe Jackson splitting carries and Johnson leading the team in attempts.
Despite finding success on offense, the Wildcats will have to compete with the red-hot Baylor offense led by senior quarterback Sawyer Robertson. The Bears are averaging 36.6 points per game and are the 11th-ranked offense in the nation in terms of yards per game.
While their offense has been one of the best in college football, the Baylor defense has been one of the worst. The Bears allowed Oklahoma State to have their best offensive showing of the season, logging 448 yards of total offense and 27 points. With Baylor having a top offense and their struggling defense facing one of the best quarterbacks in the Big 12, the over/under is set at 61.5, per DraftKings.