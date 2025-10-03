3 predictions for Baylor vs Kansas State
The Baylor Bears are hosting the Kansas State Wildcats in hopes of improving to 2-1 in Big 12 play. Despite opening as 6.5-point favorites, Baylor will be up for a challenge against the 2-3 Wildcats, who have struggled. Here are three predictions for the Big 12 matchup.
Baylor's offense scores less than 30 points
The Baylor offense has been off to a hot start through five games. The Bears have scored over 40 points three times this season and are averaging 36.6 points per game. Despite their offensive success, the Baylor offense hasn't looked as electric against stronger defenses.
The Kansas State defense has allowed just 22.8 points per game against FBS opponents. The Wildcats' defense is also in the top half of the nation in yards allowed per game including allowing just 163.3 pass yards per game. Kansas State's strong pass defense is a good counter to the Bears' offense, which has flourished off the arm of quarterback Sawyer Robertson. If the Wildcats can limit Robertson, it would be hard for the Baylor offense to put up 30 points like they have done so easily this season.
The path to points for the Bears' offense if the pass game is limited is through running backs Bryson Washington and Caden Knighten. The two backs combined for 158 yards and a touchdown against Oklahoma State, averaging 10.5 yards a carry. If Baylor's offense were to push for 30 again, it would be through their running backs.
Caden Knighten rushes for 80+ yards again
Freshman running back Caden Knighten only carried the ball five times in the team's 45-27 win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Despite his limited touches, Knighten showed out and rushed for 81 yards, averaging 16.2 yards per carry. The promising young running back also added 39 yards as a receiver on one reception.
With the freshman running back being lightning in a bottle as he touches the ball, it will be difficult for the Bears to limit him again on Saturday. Knighten is a great compliment to Bryson Washington and helps keep fresh legs on the field. Coming off a big game and going against a weak run defense, Knighten should see an increased role.
The winning team wins by one score
The Bears have been in close contests often this season. Their big win over the SMU Mustangs, their three-point loss to Arizona State, and their Week 1 loss to Auburn. Baylor has played competitively against all their opponents, and it has come down to the fourth quarter for most of their matchups.
With the Bears opening as 6.5-point favorites, it is projected to be another close one-score game for Baylor. The green and gold struggled against Arizona State, whose defense was able to limit the Sawyer Robertson-led offense to 24 points. Baylor ultimately lost the game by three points in the last minute. With Kansas State, also a Big 12 opponent, being a similar team to the Sun Devils, it's very possible for the game to come down to another final drive.