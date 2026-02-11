Grading Each Baylor Bear's Performance in the Loss to BYU

The Bears dug the hole a little too deep yet again against the BYU Cougars, losing 99-94 in front of a great crowd. Here is how the Bears' roster performed:

Cameron Carr - B

It was a tale of two halves for the Bear's star player. In the first, Cameron set the tone, scoring 13 in 10:00 of play, helping the Bears to their 12-point lead.

Quickly after, he picked up a third foul, and the shots stopped falling. When the Cougars were heating up second half, the Baylor guard couldn't buy a bucket, scoring only two points in the first 17:00 of the second.

He finished the game with 24, but the hole was dug too deep. Another thing to notice is the assists and turnovers. Carr had two and four, respectively; Baylor needed more from their star.

Tounde Yessoufou: A+

BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) controls the ball as Baylor Bears guard Tounde Yessoufou (24) | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Tounde left it all out on the court, scoring a career-high 37 points with only one turnover. Tounde was "explosive and aggressive" tonight, explained BYU head coach Kevin Young, who was struggling to find an answer to the 6'5 guard.

This game had all the freshman talent one could ask for, as the former McDonald's All-American teammates AJ Dybantsu and Tounde Yessoufou were going at it all night. It was truly a pleasure to watch.

Obi Agbim: C

Obi is an interesting case... Coach Scott Drew explained that Obi Agbim came out with an injury early in the game but returned and was clearly struggling to get his shots.

He only had six points and an uncharacteristic three turnovers. Fans have to wonder what this game could've been if he wasn't nursing the injury.

Caden Powell: C+

Chris Jones-Imagn Images

"Tonight, this one is really on me," said center Caden Powell in the press conference after the game. He was very apologetic to his teammates, saying that his defense had to be better and he let the team and fans down.

Caden had two momentum-shifting 3-point-plays and had 13. But other than that it was a bit more of a sloppy performance than we usually see from the Baylor big man.

Isaac Williams IV: B+

Isaac did a great job in the first half of running the offense, finishing with seven assists and just one turnover. Although his defense was rough on several possessions, he got stretched to 37 minutes and hung in the game pretty well.

Michael Rataj: D

Unfortunately, Rataj has not been getting it done on either end of the floor lately for the Bears. He played 19 minutes against BYU tonight, scoring four points and wasn't able to stay in front of a soul defensively.

