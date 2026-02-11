A Look Back at how Baylor's 2025 Defensive Recruits Fared

With the 2026 National Signing Day passing recently, it’s time to look back at how the 2025 high school recruiting class fared for the Baylor Bears during the 2025 season.

After reviewing how the offensive recruits performed, it’s time to see how the defensive recruits did in their first season of college football. Out of the 22 commits in the 2025 class, 11 came in to play defense for Baylor. We will go in order of where the players were ranked in the final On3 industry composite rankings.

Kaleb Burns – Linebacker (#238 Overall, #26 LB)

Burns never broke into the starting lineup but played a crucial role as a reserve. The Houston, Texas native notched 18 tackles, 1.5 for a loss and an interception (versus Samford) during the 2025 season. He is primed to start for the Bears in 2026.

Kamauryn Morgan – Edge Rusher (#302 Overall, #35 Edge)

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Morgan carried a bit of hype into the 2025 season as the highest-ranked edge rusher in Baylor’s class but never made it past third string. The Dallas native compiled six tackles and a QB hurry across 10 games. Morgan entered the transfer portal and initially committed to Virginia Tech but backed out of that commitment and is now available in the portal again.

Demetrius Brisbon Jr – Safety (#672 Overall, #58 S)

The three-star prospect from Tyler, Texas never saw the field in 2025 and eventually redshirted for the season. Brisbon has a chance to enter the rotation at safety in 2026.

Bo Onu – Linebacker (#736 Overall, #75 LB)

Onu was initially listed as a linebacker but moved to the secondary and filled in at the STAR position as a reserve in 11 games. The Carrollton, Texas native finished the season with nine tackles and has an opportunity to take on a bigger role in 2026.

Jackson Blackwell – Defensive Line (#770 Overall, #79 DL)

The 322 pounder from Lorena, Texas ended up redshirting after not seeing the field in 2025.

Leo Almanza Jr – Safety (#989 Overall, #87 S)

Initially listed as safety, Almanza moved to cornerback once in Waco. The Trophy Club, Texas native took a redshirt after not seeing the field in 2025.

Christopher Johnson – Defensive Line (#1,009 Overall, #102 DL)

Johnson moved to outside linebacker because of being undersized for an interior defensive lineman (6’3, 255) and ended up redshirting after not seeing the field.

Colin Peacock – Safety (#1,089 Overall, #99 S)

The Gunter, Texas native made his way onto the field for two games despite dealing with injuries all season. He did not record any stats in the two games and redshirted for the season.

Trent Spence – Linebacker (#1,334 Overall, #135 LB)

Spence enrolled and made it to campus but never was put on the roster and left the program just days before the 2025 season started.

Ke’Breion Winston – Linebacker (#1,506 Overall, #142 LB)

Winston carved out a role on special teams (four games) and preserved a redshirt season. He notched a tackle against Kansas State and UCF but did not see the field on defense. Winston announced his intention to enter the transfer portal in December. As of 2/10, he has not committed to a school.

Aleki Manutai – Defensive Line (Unranked)

Manutai came in from Saddleback Community College late in fall camp, so he was behind the eight ball from the beginning. He did not see the field in 2025 and ended up redshirting.

More from Baylor on SI