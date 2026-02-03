Ranking Baylor Football's 2026 Opponents from Easiest to Hardest

The Baylor Bears are aiming for a step in the right direction after a disappointing 2025 season. The program has brought in some promising athletes into the fold. Highlighting the list is quarterback DJ Lagway, whose father, Derek Lagway, played RB for the Bears.

Lagway isn't the only recruit who bleeds green and gold. Wide receiver London Smith will also be joining the team as a weapon for the new field general; both his father and mother were star athletes for the school.

Baylor Football has an opportunity to make a statement this year and return to being a competitive Big 12 football team. Their opponents provide a mix of competitive and noncompetitive teams, but how do they stack up against the Bears? Here is how the Bears' schedule looks from easiest to hardest:

1 - Prairie View A&M - Home

The Panthers put together a strong season last year, scoring 32.4 points a game and winning the SWAC conference for the first time since 2009. This will be the home opener for the Baylor Bears, who will be looking for an easy victory after what will be a testing week 1 against Auburn.

2 - Louisiana Tech - Home

Bears will again be heavy favorites against the visiting Bulldogs. The middle of the pack Conference USA team is coming off an 8-5 season with a bowl win. Expect the Bears to have a statement home game against a weaker team.

3 - Colorado - Home

Sep 21, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson reacts after losing in OT. | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

This will be a must-win conference game for DJ Lagway and the Bears; the Colorado Buffaloes are coming off a very poor season under the polarizing Deion Sanders, who is now running quite the tight ship in Boulder, Colorado. Expect the Buffaloes to put up a fight, but the Bears, with home-field advantage, should come out on top in their first Big 12 matchup.

4 - Kansas - Road

Like it or not, the Kansas Jayhawks tied with the Bears in the Big 12 in 2025. And the Jayhawks were 40 seconds away from defeating Arizona on the road last year, a game that Baylor lost by 24. That being said, the Bears haven't lost a football game to the Jayhawks since 2007; expect Baylor to go into Lawrence and handle their business.

5 - UCF - Road

The UCF Football program has brought in some promising pieces, like top WR prospect Tyren Hornes. If you are getting excited about the Baylor Football season, you would pencil this in as a win. But this is a sneaky, losable game; walking into a Big 12 road game and dominating is never easy, and the Knights will be putting up a strong fight.

6 - Iowa State - Home

Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Iowa State Football has a new look this year, sporting a new head coach and 3-star QB in Hudson Kurland. This will likely be a must-win game for the Bears, who have three incredibly difficult games following this home matchup.

7 - Arizona State - Road

The Bears' first road game will be in Tempe, Arizona, facing off against the Sun Devils. The Bears will likely be underdogs, who fell just short against ASU in the 2025 season, losing 27-24 in Waco. The Sun Devils have added a 4-star QB alongside a pair of tight ends; they are expected to have a strong season.

8 - TCU - Home

Oct 18, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes and Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

The Bears welcome the rival Horned Frogs to McLane Stadium in mid-October in what is expected to be an exciting Texas showdown. Bears in the Aranda era are a measly 1-4 against the Frogs, who have a reputation of outcoaching the Baylor program, no matter how the season is going (see BU v. TCU 2021). Depending on the Bears' performance prior to this game, it could very well be Aranda's last game on the Baylor sideline.

9 - Auburn - Neutral Site

Currently projected at 13th in the SEC, the new War Eagles head coach, Alex Golesh, will be looking to start the season off with a win against the Bears just as they did in the 2025 season. Baylor's new signal caller, DJ Lagway, will immediately be tested with a top 30 defense from his freshman conference. This will be a prove-it game for Dave Aranda and his squad; fans should keep a close eye on the game scheme and outcome.

10 - Houston - Road

The Cougars are expecting to bring in one of the top QBs in the market, 5-star Keisean Henderson. He will be complemented by the extremely quick John Herbert at the running back position. If the Bears plan on beating the Cougars on their home turf, it will demand an outstanding performance from a defensive unit that struggled in 2025.

11 - Texas Tech - Home

Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

The Red Raiders are the reigning Big 12 Champions and represented the conference in the College Football Playoffs. Texas Tech has yet again been very active in the transfer portal, wanting another shot at greatness. The Bears will host the Red Raiders for their last home game of the season, hoping to improve Aranda's record to 4-2 against the cross-state rivals.

12 - BYU - Road

BYU is coming off a monster season, going 12-2 and just missing the CFP. The Cougars aren't going anywhere in 2026, bringing in 4-star signal caller Ryder Lyons along with other top prospects. This will be the Bears' toughest opponent of the year; going on the road and trying to best a team with some of the most lucrative NIL contracts and high CFP hopes will be a grueling task for the Bears.

