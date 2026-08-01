Defense wins championships. Or at least that’s how the saying used to go. In the modern era of football, that statement is likely outdated, but that’s not to say that defense is not important.

Most of the focus this offseason has been on Baylor’s offense with the additions of DJ Lagway and Gavin Freeman in the transfer portal.

Defensively? Most of the focus has been on what they did not do a season ago, but they do have some players who could make an impact on their improvement in the 2026 season.

The middle of the defense is typically where the leadership is found, and this group is no different, as you’ll see by the penultimate player on our countdown who will make a triumphant return to the defense this fall, linebacker Travion Barnes.

Barnes is the No. 2 player on our list.

Recapping 2025

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The 2025 season was supposed to be Barnes’ big year as he emerged as an impact player on defense. Instead, his big year lasted just four games before he suffered a season ending injury.

Barnes has attacked his rehab, and is set to take over as one of the leaders of Baylor’s defense.

They need his help, because in his absence Baylor was one of the worst run defenses in the country. They added some reinforcements like defensive lineman Hosea Wheeler to help that cause, but run defense is an all hands on deck effort.

In a perfect world, the front is freeing guys up to make plays in the backfield. Barnes could be one of those beneficiaries should he return to form.

Why is 2026 Important for Him?

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2026 is a return to what Barnes has known for his entire life. Any player missing time with an injury sees the toll it takes on them. Most players have been playing football for more than 10 years by the time they get to college.

It’s all they know. Barnes is no exception to that rule, and this should be his final year on campus as he gets set to potentially make his way into the NFL following one more year on campus.

The other reality is that Barnes likely has the feeling of unfinished business. He transferred from FIU to take a leap in competition, and was hoping to become one of Baylor’s top players when he stepped onto campus a season ago.

Instead, Barnes spent most of the season on the shelf. That type of feeling is likely unfulfilling, leaving Barnes with plenty of motivation to attack his final season with a burning desire to prove to himself and his teammates that he is the player that he thinks he can be.

Prediction

It’s hard not to look at Barnes’ story and feel inspired as a player who has transferred from Georgia Military Academy, to FIU, and finally to Baylor. The climb in competition is, in theory, one of the good things about the potential the transfer portal provides some athletes.

Barnes is a hard worker, and will have a chance to make his mark on Baylor’s defense. Dave Aranda has plenty of success in the past with linebackers at LSU and Wisconsin as a defensive coordinator.

The bet here is that Barnes leads the team in tackles and establishes himself as one of the top players in the Big 12.

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