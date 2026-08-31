Projecting Baylor’s 2026 Two-Deep Offensive Depth Chart

Quarterback

Obviously, DJ Lagway is the Bears' starter, but the battle for the backup spot is interesting. Edward Griffin was a highly sought-after recruit and has been slowly developing under Spavital this past year. At the end of the day, though, the backup will likely be Nate Bennet, the redshirt sophomore from California. Bennet acted as Sawyer Robertson's backup last season and will most likely assume that position again.

Baylor quarterback, Nate Bennet, has been a steady presence in the Baylor quarterbacks room since 2023. | via @BUFootball on X

Running Back

Dawson Pendergrass will act as the starter this year, as last year's starter, Bryson Washington, has transferred to Auburn. Although both Michael Turner and Caden Knighten will both feature heavily this season as the supporting backs, I expect Caden Knighten to get more of that share behind Dawson Pendergrass.

Dawson Pendergrass against Oklahoma State in 2024. | via @BUfootball on X

Wide Receiver

Spavital has been known to rotate his receivers heavily. The three receivers who will carry most of the share of the offensive burden are Louis Brown IV, Dre'lon Miller, and Gavin Freeman. The guys I expect to fill the rotation guys are Jadon Porter, Ashton Jones, and maybe Jayden McGowan. Taz Williams Jr. would have been in the mix here, but his injury this past week has made his timeline questionable.

Dre'lon Miller played his past two seasons at Colorado. | Via Buffaloes Wire - USA Today

Tight End

I have gone back and forth on who the main starter will be for the Bears at the tight end spot. I believe that both Matthew Klopfenstein and Florida transfer Tony Livingston will play large roles in this offense and complement each other very nicely. If I had to choose someone to be the "starter," I would lean toward Klopfenstein, as he has been at Baylor longer and adds a bit more to the running game as a blocker.

New Baylor tight end Tony Livingston with the catch against Tulane in 2024 | LUIS SANTANA | Times

Offensive Tackle

The Baylor offensive line has taken some hits this offseason. They lost a lot of good guys to graduation and the transfer portal, and lost a court case for an injunction for Yakiri Walker, an athlete that they assumed would start at Center. They also reset at the coaching position with Austin Woods stepping up as offensive line coach. At the two tackle positions, Cole Rhett and Kaden Sieracki are projected to start, with transfer Logan Moore and redshirt freshman Matthew Parker backing them up.

Kaden Sieracki #74 lined up as a captain in Tucson this past season. | @BUFootball via X

Interior Offensive Line

At the two guard spots, I see Nate Kibble and Asher Hale starting for the Bears, with Donel Robinson Jr. and Cooper Lovelace filling in behind them. At center, I believe Koltin Sieracki, younger brother of Kaden, has stepped up as the guy who will fill a desperate need for the Bears. This offensive line is subject to change a lot this season, as it has in the past. No one job in this group is safe, and the players will undoubtedly compete all Fall to get on to the field.

Nate Kibble joins the Bears after spending three years with the University of Texas. | via 247Sports

Full Two Deep

QB RB Starter DJ Lagway (JR) Dawson Pendergrass (RS JR.)



Two's Nate Bennet (RS SO) Caden Knighten (SO)





WR-X WR-Y TE WR-Z Starter Louis Brown IV (RS SR)



Gavin Freeman (RS SR) Tony Livingston (SR) Dre'lon Miller (JR)



Two's Ashton Jones (RS FR) Jayden McGowan (RS SR) Matthew Klopfenstein (SR)



Jadon Porter (JR)





LT LG C RG RT Starter Kaden Sieracki (RS SR) Asher Hale (JR)



Koltin Sieracki (RS SO)



Nate Kibble (RS SO)



Cole Rhett (RS JR)



Two's Logan Moore (RS SO)



Donel Robinson Jr. (FR) Harrison Cluff (RS FR)



Cooper Lovelace (RS SR)



Matthew Parker (RS FR)





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