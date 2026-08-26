6 Things We Can Expect from Baylor's Defense Under Joe Klanderman

Joe Klanderman brings a completely new aggression and identity to this Baylor defense that has gone through a lot of rough patches since 2023. Giving up an average of 30.8 points per game, along with allowing over 399.9 yards per game in the previous three years.

With averages like that, there had to be a change in the staff, and Baylor brought in Kansas State coordinator Joe Klanderman, who has led a top 30 ranked defense from 2021 to 2023, along with a top 50 ranked in 2024.

1. Aggressive Formation Gives Linebackers Opportunities

Klandermans' 3-3-5 formation style is designed to rely on versatility and to disguise coverage to force quarterbacks into quick decisions, which is always good for the defense. It features three defensive linemen on the line of scrimmage eating up blocks and double teams, allowing linebackers to get free lanes to the football.

2. Improved Red-Zone & Third-Down Stop Rates

I guarantee you this year's defense will see a significant increase in third-down stoppage and red-zone points this year. For multiple years, Kansas State was strong inside the red zone and was always consistent at getting off the field when it came down to third and medium or longer. Klanderman has gotten talent through the portal and returning players to establish this, making for a lot more offensive possessions for the Bears this year.

3. Positional Flexibility

Klanderman's system relies heavily on hybrid safeties and linebackers that are able to rush and be in coverage to match up with the majority of spread offenses in the Big 12. In this formation your going to see players like Travion Barnes, along with Daniel Cobbs and Colby McCalister, being a perfect system for athletic linebackers and nickels.

Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Kansas State Wildcats safety Daniel Cobbs (27) celebrates an interception with safety Marques Sigle (21) against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the second half of the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

4. Turnover Creation and Sudden Change Efficiency

One thing Kansas State excelled at was forcing turnovers and staying in close games because of it. They were one of the most consistent defenses in the Big 12 at takeaways, with an average of about 1.7 turnovers per game during Klanderman's run with the Wildcats. If Baylor can get this type of defensive production and add that to another promising year on offense. Baylor will win a lot more of those close shootouts they fell short on last year.

5. Transfer Portal Retools the Defensive Line Trench Play

Baylor has gotten a complete overhaul on the defensive line this year, headlined by Indiana transfer Hosea Wheeler, along with players like Garrick Ponder, Jordan Mack, and Jamaal Whyce Jr. Generating force in the middle will give edge rushers one-on-one opportunities to get after the quarterback and stuff the run game.

Troy Trojans tight end Trae Swartz (89) makes a reception while defended by Southern Miss Golden Eagles defensive end Garrick Ponder (30) during a college football game between Southern Miss and Troy at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Miss., on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

6. Heavily Experienced Secondary Will Limit Explosive Plays

The Big 12 is known for explosive offenses, with over seven teams in the top 50 in total yards per game. Adding transfers like Cobbs and McCalister, with returning players like LeVar Thorton and Jacob Redding, gives the ability to run multi-look coverages without leaving corners on an island.

Follow us on X and Facebook for the latest news.