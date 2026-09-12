Bears vs. Panthers Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 1 (Bet on Tet McMillan)

The Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers both won their respective divisions last season, despite few people giving them a chance heading into the season. Can they continue their success and carry it into the 2026 campaign?

You can find the odds and Peter Dewey's best bet for the game in his betting preview. In this article, I'm going to break down my favorite player props for this NFC showdown.

Bears vs. Panthers Best Prop Bets

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Tetairoa McMillan 60+ Receiving Yards (-118)

Caleb Williams UNDER 19.5 Completions (+105)

Darren Waller Anytime Touchdown (+400)

Tetairoa McMillan 60+ Receiving Yards (-118)

Tet McMillan is coming off an Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign where he gained 1,014 yards through the air on 70 receptions. There's no reason to think he won't take a step forward this season, and he should be able to take advantage of a bad Bears secondary in Week 1.

Caleb Williams UNDER 19.5 Completions (+105)

In the Week 1 edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I made the case for betting the UNDER on Caleb Williams' completions. It's my No. 2-ranked player prop for this week:

Caleb Williams had plenty of late-game heroics last season, but that has fooled people into believing that he played better than he actually did. Amongst quarterbacks who played 320+ snaps last season, Williams ranked 29th out of 30 quarterbacks in completion percentage over expected.

He completed just 58.1% of his passes last season, averaging just 19.41 completions per game. I'm going to fade his completions at plus-money in this spot.

Darren Waller Anytime Touchdown (+400)

When Darren Waller is healthy, he can be a weapon, and the good news is he's healthy heading into the 2026 season. He scored six touchdowns for the Miami Dolphins a year ago, so let's try to take advantage of him while he's healthy this season and bet on him to score a touchdown at 4-1.

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