Baylor Football Remains in Purgatory in Latest Big 12 Power Rankings

It's that time of the year when different outlets are putting together their power rankings ahead of the 2026 season. Recently, On3's Brett McMurphy released his preseason Big 12 Power Rankings, and after a 5-7 season, the Bears had a low placement.

McMurphy noted that his power rankings aren't necessarily predictions for the season, but are based on a number of factors such as depth, transfer portal usage, and coaches, among other things.

McMurphy ranked Baylor No. 13 in the Big 12. The Bears are only ranked ahead of Colorado (14), West Virginia (15), and Iowa State (16).

"Dave Aranda is counting on Florida transfer DJ Lagway to be the answer at quarterback for Baylor. Lagway, whose father was a running back at Baylor, was inconsistent at Florida, throwing for 28 TDs and 23 interceptions....Bears must also replace their top four receivers...Bears had the league’s second-worst rush defense and scoring defense, so they’ve brought in a boatload of transfers," McMurphy wrote.

Dave Aranda will have to pull Baylor out of purgatory

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Since Dave Aranda's exceptional 12-2 season in 2021, Baylor has had just one winning season since — back in 2024 when the Bears went on a late run. 2025 was supposed to be another winning season, but Baylor would go on to win just five games, despite featuring a high-octane offense.

The Bears finished 11th in the Big 12 last season and Baylor likely isn't going to receive much love from the national media until Arand shows he can win some big games.

Landing DJ Lagway is the hope. The former five-star gunslinger was a top prospect in the 2024 class, but Lagway was very inconsistent for the Gators in his sophomore campaign. Coming to Waco, Lagway hopes to resurrect his career, playing under offensive guru Jake Spavital.

Baylor will have a chance to impress early

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With Aranda needing a signature win, Baylor will have a chance to get one early. For the second season in a row, the Bears will take on the Auburn Tigers. Auburn came into McLane Stadium last season and beat the Bears, and now, Baylor will look to return the favor.

Baylor will go into Atlanta as the underdog, but if Baylor can start fast, the Bears will have a fighter's chance.

However, a win or loss won't determine Baylor's Big 12 standings. The Bears will need to take care of business, even during a stretch that features BYU, Texas Tech, and Houston to finish the season.