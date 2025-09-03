Inside The Bears

Baylor announces future 2027 football opponent, finalizes non-conference schedules

The Baylor Bears will be facing a new foe in the 2027 season

Following Baylor's Week 1 loss to Auburn, the Bears are heading to SMU for another big test. But on Wednesday, future news hit, when Baylor announced a future opponent on the schedule. In 2027, Baylor announced it would host Incarnate Word for the home opener.

The next two year's non-conference schedules are now complete for Baylor.

In 2026, Baylor will head to Auburn, and then host Prairie View A&M and SMU. Then in 2027, the Bears will host Incarnate Word and Oregon, before traveling to Air Force for their final non-conference opponent in 2027.

You can read the full press release below

Baylor football has completed its non-conference schedule for the next two years and will host UIW on Sept. 4 to open the 2027 season. 

The announcement comes as the Bears are in the midst of the nation's toughest non-conference schedule as one of just two teams to face 11 power-4 conference opponents in 2025. Baylor will also turn that trick in 2026, with Auburn and SMU back on the slate. 

Baylor's entire 2025 home schedule has been rated by Kelley Ford as the sixth-best season ticket in college football this year, behind only Iowa State, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, South Carolina and Oregon. 

Baylor's three-game, non-conference schedules for the next two years has been completed. In 2026, the Bears will face Auburn away from home (Sept. 5), and will host Prairie View A&M (Sept. 12) and SMU (Sept. 19) at McLane Stadium. 

In 2027, the Bears will host UIW (Sept. 4), Oregon (Sept. 11) and will venture to Air Force on Sept. 18 in Colorado Springs, Colo. 

The Bears have two non-conference games in 2028 lined up, hosting North Texas on Sept. 2, and traveling to face Oregon on Sept. 9. 

In 2029, the Bears will venture to Denton, Texas, to face North Texas on Sept. 1. 

Baylor return to action on Saturday at SMU, with kickoff on The CW slated for 11 a.m. 

