Inside The Bears

Baylor opens as underdogs against SMU

The Bears are at risk of starting the season 0-2.

Luke Hubbard

Aug 29, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson (13) passes the ball as Auburn Tigers linebacker Xavier Atkins (17) gives chase during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Baylor Bears opened the 2025 season at home against the Auburn Tigers. Hugh Freeze's team made a ton of additions this offseason and completely revamped the Tigers' roster. They brought in former five-star quarterback Jackson Arnold, who led the charge for the Tigers in their season-opening win against Baylor.

Now, after starting the season 0-1, the Bears must go on the road to face the SMU Mustangs, who were ranked 16th in the preseason AP Poll and just beat Eastern Texas A&M, 42-13.

This will not be an easy game for Baylor, but it's one that almost feels like a must-win. If they could've stopped the run, they would've beaten Auburn. However, the Tigers' offensive line proved to be too much for the Bears, and they ended up losing by two scores. Their game against SMU won't affect their Big 12 record, but it will do a lot to build or diminish the confidence of this team, so stealing a win is crucial.

Baylor Bear
Aug 29, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Kole Wilson (2) makes a catch against Auburn Tigers safety Champ Anthony (1) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

The game's still five days away, but Vegas doesn't like the Bears' chances to win. Baylor opens as underdogs against the Mustangs, and pretty much all sportsbooks seem to agree on the spread for this game.

- FanDuel: Baylor +2.5
- DraftKings: Baylor +3
- Bet365: Baylor +3
- BetMGM: Baylor +3

The consensus seems to be that Baylor is a field goal underdog to the Mustangs. Vegas usually gives about 2-3 points to the home team, so I think it's safe to assume that, were this game to be played at a neutral site, they'd be nearly even.

This should be another entertaining and close game for the Bears. If they find a way to win, they'll feel much better about themselves for the rest of the year. But if they lose and fall to 0-2, it could be hard to pick themselves back up and get ready for Big 12 play in a couple of weeks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published |Modified
LUKE HUBBARD

Luke is a writer for the Baylor Bears On SI. He's an LSU graduate and previously covered the Tigers for two years. He also covers the New Orleans Saints and Formula 1. Luke's passion for sports and storytelling led him to become a sports writer.

