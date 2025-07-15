Inside The Bears

Baylor eyes more offensive firepower: Dallas Baker making strong push for Chase Campbell

Even with 3 committed wide receivers in the 2026 class, WR Coach Dallas Baker is staying aggressive on the recruiting trail.

JaMichael Garrett

Frenship's Chase Campbell runs with the ball against Lubbock-Cooper in a non-district football game, Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, at Pirate Stadium in Woodrow.
Frenship's Chase Campbell runs with the ball against Lubbock-Cooper in a non-district football game, Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, at Pirate Stadium in Woodrow. / Annie Rice/For the Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

One of the biggest remaining targets at wideout is still in the mix with Baylor. The 6-1 180 pound 4-star, 153rd ranked nationally, 20th ranked wide receiver, and 22nd ranked player in Texas, Chase Campbell of Wolfforth, TX is a top-20 wide receiver in the country. And Baylor is looking to keep him in-state.

Campbell, who is a big-time playmaker when he gets his hands on the ball, has over 20 D1 offers. Campbell finished his junior season with 82 receptions for 1,511 yards and 18 touchdowns on 18.4 yards per catch, plus 314 yards and 6 touchdowns on the ground, averaging 8.3 yards per carry.

Baylor's Relationship: WR Coach Dallas Baker is Campbell's primary recruiter and is pushing hard to keep Campbell in-state.

Official Visit Info: June 20th

How Does He Fit at Baylor: Baylor often rotates 3-4 WRs, so in the future, this could give Campbell a chance to make a huge impact in Waco. Campbell has all the tools to become a future starter in the Big 12.

Top Schools: Texas Tech, Kansas State, Baylor

Scouting Report: Campbell has great body control and footwork, smooth and solid route running, as he's not just a possession guy. But he can turn upfield and take it the distance if he gets into space. He could become a big-time target in the future for the Bears and a problem for the Big 12 conference if he ends up in Waco.

Crystall Ball Prediction: There have been some older crystal ball predictions regarding Campbell possibly heading to Arkansas. He visited Arkansas to kick off his official visits on May 30th, and since then, he's eliminated the Razorbacks from his final schools list. Baylor has a real shot at landing a 4th wide receiver in this 2026 class. Can Dallas Baker and the Bears keep Campbell in-state?

Enjoy more Baylor Bears coverage on Baylor Bears On SI -

More News:

Baylor All-American closer Gabe Craig selected in 2025 MLB Draft

Sporting News ranks Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson among nation’s best, ahead of Josh Hoover, Nico Iamaleava

Waco Wave: Baylor's recruiting staff dominates the Big 12 trail

REPORT: Baylor pushing hard against Oklahoma for electric 2026 playmaker

For additional coverage of Baylor University Athletics

Follow us on Facebook: @BaylorBearsOnSI

Follow us on X/Twitter:@BaylorBearsOnSI

Follow us on Instagram: @BaylorBearsOnSI

Published
JaMichael Garrett
JAMICHAEL GARRETT

I have Interned for The Michigan Insider on 247Sports. I’ve been a big Michigan fan and love going to games at The Big House. When I’m not watching sports, I enjoy being a family man. I’m married with three kids and I love grilling and bonfires.

Home/Recruiting