Baylor eyes more offensive firepower: Dallas Baker making strong push for Chase Campbell
One of the biggest remaining targets at wideout is still in the mix with Baylor. The 6-1 180 pound 4-star, 153rd ranked nationally, 20th ranked wide receiver, and 22nd ranked player in Texas, Chase Campbell of Wolfforth, TX is a top-20 wide receiver in the country. And Baylor is looking to keep him in-state.
Campbell, who is a big-time playmaker when he gets his hands on the ball, has over 20 D1 offers. Campbell finished his junior season with 82 receptions for 1,511 yards and 18 touchdowns on 18.4 yards per catch, plus 314 yards and 6 touchdowns on the ground, averaging 8.3 yards per carry.
Baylor's Relationship: WR Coach Dallas Baker is Campbell's primary recruiter and is pushing hard to keep Campbell in-state.
Official Visit Info: June 20th
How Does He Fit at Baylor: Baylor often rotates 3-4 WRs, so in the future, this could give Campbell a chance to make a huge impact in Waco. Campbell has all the tools to become a future starter in the Big 12.
Top Schools: Texas Tech, Kansas State, Baylor
Scouting Report: Campbell has great body control and footwork, smooth and solid route running, as he's not just a possession guy. But he can turn upfield and take it the distance if he gets into space. He could become a big-time target in the future for the Bears and a problem for the Big 12 conference if he ends up in Waco.
Crystall Ball Prediction: There have been some older crystal ball predictions regarding Campbell possibly heading to Arkansas. He visited Arkansas to kick off his official visits on May 30th, and since then, he's eliminated the Razorbacks from his final schools list. Baylor has a real shot at landing a 4th wide receiver in this 2026 class. Can Dallas Baker and the Bears keep Campbell in-state?
