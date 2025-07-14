Sporting News ranks Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson among nation’s best, ahead of Josh Hoover, Nico Iamaleava
Baylor star QB Sawyer Robertson is already being tabbed as one of the best signal callers in the Big 12 Conference. But where does the gunslinger rank among every QB in the country?
Sporting News released its top-25 QBs heading into the 2025 season, and Robertson is getting some recognition. The panel over on Sporting News voted Robertson as the No. 11 ranked QB in the country.
Dave Arnada can thank Robertson for keeping his job secure after an impressive second half of the season from the Baylor quarterback. After taking over in the third game, he led the Bears to a 6-0 finish in the regular season, while totaling 1,581 passing yards with 17 touchdowns during the stretch. His 153.1 efficiency rating is the best among returning Big 12 starters. He has the potential to play on Sundays if he lives up to the offseason hype.
After taking over for Dequan Finn, Robertson was outstanding for the Bears. He ended the 2024 season throwing for 3,071 yards, 28 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. Robertson was one of the top QBs in the country to finish last season, and now there are some expectations for the veteran entering 2025. With players like Bryson Washington, Josh Cameron, and Ashytn Hawkins -- hopefully -- around him, Robertson has a great chance to put up great numbers once again.
Here was Sporting News' top-five QBs:
1. Cade Klubnik (Clemson)
2. Drew Allar (Penn State)
3. Arch Manning (Texas)
4. Garrett Nussmeier (LSU)
5. Sam Leavitt (Arizona State)
