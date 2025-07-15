Baylor reaffirms MLB pipeline following Gabe Craig, Tyriq Kemp selections in 2025 MLB Draft
It was a great day for Baylor baseball. In Day 2 of the 2025 MLB Draft, a pair of Bears were selected. First, standout closer Gabe Craig was drafted in the fifth round by the Philadelphia Phillies. Craig had the best ERA of any college baseball pitcher last season, and was more than dominant for Baylor in 2025.
One round later, shortstop Tyriq Kemp heard his name called in the sixth round of the Kansas City Royals. It was a breakout season for Kemp and he became an elite hitter for the Bears. After hitting at the bottom of the order, he became a staple at the top. Kemp hit .358 in 2025, improving from a .238 clip in 2024.
WACO, Texas – Baylor baseball sixth-year senior right-handed pitcher Gabe Craig and senior infielder Tyriq Kemp were each selected on Day Two of the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft on Monday.
Craig was picked by the Philadelphia Phillies in the fifth round with the 161st overall pick, while Kemp came off the board in the sixth round at pick number 188 to the Kansas City Royals.
The duo becomes the 155th and 156th Bears to be drafted all-time. This marks the sixth time in the last seven seasons that Baylor has had at least one selection in the first six rounds. BU has now had picks in 33 of the last 35 drafts, dating back to 1991.
After dealing with injuries and bouncing between Division I and junior college, Craig found a home at Baylor and nestled into a leverage role for the Bears' bullpen before bursting onto the scene as one of the most statistically dominant closers in college baseball in 2025. Craig went 3-0 and collected 10 saves in 32 innings of work, striking out 51 batters and walking just three all while leading the nation with a 0.56 ERA, a 0.50 WHIP and a 17:1 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Of his 24 appearances in 2025, Craig logged 22 scoreless outings, 14 hitless outings and struck out at least two batters 16 times.
For his efforts, Craig was named an All-American by five different publications, one of only four relief pitchers in the country to accomplish such a feat this season. He was named one of five finalists for the 2025 College Baseball Foundation National Pitcher of the Year Award and became the second Bear in program history to be named a finalist for the NCBWA Stopper of the Year Award. Craig finished his BU career with a 2.53 ERA across 57 innings in three seasons, racking up 85 strikeouts to 21 walks and earning 12 career saves. He held opposing batters to a .171 average and allowed just six extra-base hits throughout his three seasons with the Bears.
Kemp broke out in 2025 with one of the flashiest defensive gloves in the country at shortstop, making daily highlight-reel gems in the field but also did it with the bat all year long as one of BU's best and most consistent hitters. Kemp hit .358 in 2025, improving from a .238 clip in 2024, and slugged .542 this year with a .988 OPS. He led the Bears with 72 hits, including 14 doubles, one triple and a career-high seven home runs.
A native of Rotterdam, The Netherlands, Kemp came to Waco after a stop at Western Oklahoma CC and racked up 110 hits in two seasons wearing the green and gold. He posted a .305 batting average, .446 slugging percentage and .849 OPS for the Bears while also swiping 14 bags. Kemp finished his exciting collegiate career with a .947 fielding percentage and just 24 errors in over 450 defensive chances.In 2025, Kemp and Craig were each named All-Big 12 First Team selections at their respective positions. Kemp also garnered ABCA/Rawlings All-Central Region first-team praise, while Craig was tabbed to the second team.
Their selections mark the second and third BU draft picks under third-year head coach Mitch Thompson, joining Mason Marriott who went in the sixth round of the 2024 draft to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Craig is the 12thBear all-time to be drafted by the Phillies, the most of any MLB organization, and first since Josh Ludy was chosen by Philadelphia in the eighth round of the 2012 draft. Meanwhile, Kemp becomes the seventh Bear to be drafted by the Royals all-time and the third BU shortstop to go to KC in the last six seasons, joining Nick Loftin (2020) and Jack Pineda (2022).
