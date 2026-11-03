Baylor in the NFL, Weeks 7 and 8: Lynch’s First INT Headlines a Mixed Stretch

The Baylor Bears have had a rough go about them over the last few weeks. Within all the injuries and poor performances, there are a few bright spot performances worth mentioning. Let's run through all the Baylor Bears who played in the NFL in Weeks Seven and Eight, and check in on injured stars Jalen Pitre and Tyquan Thornton.

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📺: ESPN pic.twitter.com/5s9bLvI5do — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 3, 2026

James Lynch (DL) - Chicago Bears

James Lynch and the Chicago Bears were on a BYE during Week Seven. Their Week Eight performance in Seattle on Monday Night Football showed that they were well rested and used the BYE Week to their advantage. James Lynch had an interception in the fourth quarter of this game. It was his first-ever interception. You heard that right: James Lynch, before last night, had never recorded an interception in either the NFL or in all his years at Baylor. What a time to get your first ever one.

Terrel Bernard (LB) - Buffalo Bills

Terrel Bernard with the pass break up against Austin Ekeler of the Los Angeles Chargers. | Sean M. Haffey | Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills were on BYE during Week seven, so Bernard got some rest and came out hot in Week 8. On Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, Terrel Bernard had his best game of the season, with six tackles and a big hit on the Ravens quarterback. The Bills will need Bernard to keep this momentum for the rest of the year as they make a push for the Super Bowl in February.

Josh Cameron (WR) - Jacksonville Jaguars

Josh Cameron caught his first NFL touchdown against the Browns earlier this season. | Credit: John Kuntz, cleveland.com

Josh Cameron's momentum in the Jaguars offense seems to have slowed down a little bit. The Jaguars did not play during Week Seven, and during Week Eight Cameron caught zero balls on only one target. He still has featured often on special teams, with both a kick return and punt return fielded in the 42-7 drumming of the Indianapolis Colts.

Injury Riddled Class of 2021

Baylor legend Jalen Pitre was out injured in Week seven, and then Bears fans once again missed out on being able to watch Pitre in Week eight as the Houston Texans were on a BYE. It is uncertain whether Jalen Pitre will return in Week nine in a must-win game against the 0-7 Los Angeles Chargers, as the shoulder injury seems to be more severe than initially reported.

Tyquan Thornton with the snag against the Colts on Sunday Night Football earlier this year. | Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Tyquan Thornton remains on the Kansas City Chiefs' Injured Reserve, eyeing a return at the start of the playoffs if possible. Thornton remains in good spirits and will be a massive addition to the Chiefs' receiver room if he can return in time for a playoff run.