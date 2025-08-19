Auburn Head Coach Hugh Freeze says the Tigers could play 3 QBs against Baylor
The Baylor Bears and Auburn Tigers are set to square off in a massive week one battle next Friday, August 29th. While the Bears know who their starting quarterback is going to be - Sawyer Robertson, a senior who just threw for 3,000 yards last season - Auburn may still be trying to lock in its full-time starter.
The Tigers have three really solid options on their roster. The first is Jackson Arnold, who many presumed would be the starter this year. The former No. 10 overall recruit in the 2023 class transferred to Auburn from Oklahoma after a pretty disappointing season, which saw him throw for just 1,421 yards and 12 touchdowns in 10 games.
Auburn's second option is Stanford transfer, Ashton Daniels. He played in 11 games last season and threw for 1,700 yards and 10 touchdowns, but also threw 12 interceptions. He's an electric athlete, though, rushing for 669 yards and three scores. He could be used in a lot of RPOs or designed QB runs this season.
The Tigers' third option is five-star freshman Deuce Knight. He's a unique talent who can make any throw on the field. It will be interesting to see just how much they utilize him, because if he plays four or fewer games, he could be a very valuable redshirt.
During his weekly radio show, Auburn Head Coach Hugh Freeze was asked about whether or not we could see all three quarterbacks play week one against Baylor, to which he answered with a simple "yes."
While it appears Jackson Arnold will likely be the starting quarterback, there's a very real chance all three guys get to showcase their talents in some way or another. I would expect to see Daniels as a runner at some point, but it will be really intriguing to see how often they use Knight in the season opener.
Keep an eye on the quarterback every time Auburn's on the field, because they could change by the down depending on the play call.
