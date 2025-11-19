3 Keys to a Baylor Victory over Arizona
Dave Aranda and the Baylor Bears are back once again this week for another clash with a tough Big 12 opponent. However, many are beginning to question just how much longer Dave Aranda might be with the program, especially after their blowout loss last weekend to the Utah Utes.
Prior to the game, one of the keys to the game was going to be the Baylor defense's ability to stop the prolific rushing attack of the Utes. Given that both the primary ball carriers for Utah finished with well over 100 yards, and nearly combined for close to 300 yards, that goal was not accomplished. While the Bears put up the best fight that they could have, and wide receiver Josh Cameron had a spectacular week, finishing with over 160 receiving yards and two touchdowns, it was still nowhere near enough to slow down the Utes.
Now with the Utes in the rearview, the Bears fall to 5-5 on the season and only have two more chances to become bowl-eligible. That first test comes this weekend in the form of the Arizona Wildcats. The Wildcats have had their ups and downs this season, and currently sit with a record of 7-3 overall in the Big 12. Led by quarterback Noah Fifita, the Wildcats are going to be formidable opponents and will be tough to slow down.
The Bears have their work cut out for them; however, with that being said, below are my three keys to the game for Baylor to leave this game with a win.
1. Consistent Offense from the Bears
The Bears have struggled at times this season when it comes to generating consistent offense. While the Bears certainly have talented pass catchers and a very strong quarterback under center in Sawyer Robertson, making sure that they are able to replicate consistent offense will be key, especially on the road in Tucson.
2. Win the Turnover Battle
One area the Bears continue to struggle in is their ability to generate turnovers from their defense. I have been a very large critic of the Baylor defense over the course of their season, primarily due to their inability to stop the run. However, when playing against a dynamic offense like Arizona's, the Bears are going to need to generate some turnovers, whether that be on defense or special teams, in order to come away with a victory.
3. Limit Explosive Plays
Lastly, although I touched on this earlier, the Wildcats have a very talented quarterback under center in Noah Fifita. Although his main target from last year, Tetairoa McMillan, has moved on to the NFL and has had quite a productive season, the Wildcats have a talented duo in Kris Hutson and Javin Whatley, who have both shown themselves to be reliable targets for Fifitia over the course of the season.
