Inside The Bears

3 Keys to a Baylor Victory over Arizona

What Baylor must do to get a win over Arizona

Joshua Abraham

Chris Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

Dave Aranda and the Baylor Bears are back once again this week for another clash with a tough Big 12 opponent. However, many are beginning to question just how much longer Dave Aranda might be with the program, especially after their blowout loss last weekend to the Utah Utes.

Prior to the game, one of the keys to the game was going to be the Baylor defense's ability to stop the prolific rushing attack of the Utes. Given that both the primary ball carriers for Utah finished with well over 100 yards, and nearly combined for close to 300 yards, that goal was not accomplished. While the Bears put up the best fight that they could have, and wide receiver Josh Cameron had a spectacular week, finishing with over 160 receiving yards and two touchdowns, it was still nowhere near enough to slow down the Utes.

RELATED: Recent transfer reporting poses looming question on Baylor's QB situation

Now with the Utes in the rearview, the Bears fall to 5-5 on the season and only have two more chances to become bowl-eligible. That first test comes this weekend in the form of the Arizona Wildcats. The Wildcats have had their ups and downs this season, and currently sit with a record of 7-3 overall in the Big 12. Led by quarterback Noah Fifita, the Wildcats are going to be formidable opponents and will be tough to slow down.

The Bears have their work cut out for them; however, with that being said, below are my three keys to the game for Baylor to leave this game with a win.

Baylor WR Josh Cameron
Chris Jones-Imagn Images

1. Consistent Offense from the Bears

The Bears have struggled at times this season when it comes to generating consistent offense. While the Bears certainly have talented pass catchers and a very strong quarterback under center in Sawyer Robertson, making sure that they are able to replicate consistent offense will be key, especially on the road in Tucson.

2. Win the Turnover Battle

Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita
Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One area the Bears continue to struggle in is their ability to generate turnovers from their defense. I have been a very large critic of the Baylor defense over the course of their season, primarily due to their inability to stop the run. However, when playing against a dynamic offense like Arizona's, the Bears are going to need to generate some turnovers, whether that be on defense or special teams, in order to come away with a victory.

3. Limit Explosive Plays

Lastly, although I touched on this earlier, the Wildcats have a very talented quarterback under center in Noah Fifita. Although his main target from last year, Tetairoa McMillan, has moved on to the NFL and has had quite a productive season, the Wildcats have a talented duo in Kris Hutson and Javin Whatley, who have both shown themselves to be reliable targets for Fifitia over the course of the season.

More From Baylor On SI:

Published
Joshua Abraham
JOSHUA ABRAHAM

Josh started covering Baylor athletics in July 2025. Prior to Baylor Bears on SI, he worked as an intern for TheMichiganInsider at 247Sports. Josh graduated from the University of Michigan - Ann Arbor, with a bachelor’s degree in economics, where his passion for collegiate athletics continued to grow after attending his first game in The Big House. Combining his analytical background and his affinity for collegiate sports, Josh enjoys providing his unique perspective on the shifting dynamic equilibrium of the collegiate athletics landscape. When not watching sports, Josh enjoys cooking a nice meal, running, and traveling to new places with his friends and family.

Home/Football