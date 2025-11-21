3 Game Prediction for Baylor vs Arizona
The Baylor Bears are back in action again this week, following a very disappointing loss to the Utah Utes in blowout fashion. Going into last week, the Bears had the odds against them, going against a very tough Utah team with a dynamic rushing attack. Unfortunately for them, similar to my game predictions from the week prior, the Bears were unable to stop the Utes' offense and could not keep pace, resulting in a 55 to 28 loss.
Now sitting at 5-5 on the season, the Bears need one more win to become bowl-eligible this season, and that could come this week against the Arizona Wildcats. Similar to the Utes, the Wildcats have a very dynamic offense, headlined by quarterback Noah Fifita. The Wildcats are rolling, having won their last three consecutive games against tough Big 12 opponents, including Colorado, Kansas, and Cincinnati, a team that recently beat the Bears. For the Bears to come out of this game successful, they are going to need to start fast, and have their defense really shore up.
Only time will tell if the Bears will be able to accomplish that, but as we have done the last couple of weeks, I have three additional predictions for the game below.
1. The Bears start off fast on offense
The Bears are playing this game on the road in Tucson, and if they have any hope of coming away with a victory this week, they are going to need to set the tone on offense on their first drive. If the Bears come away with the first offensive possession, Sawyer Robertson is going to need to surgically pick apart the Arizona defense, similar to how he did earlier in the season versus other Big 12 opponents. If Robertson is able to find guys like Michael Trigg and Joshua Cameron with good matchups, he should be able to exploit that and start the Bears off with a bang.
2. The Baylor Defense Falters... Again
Week after week, I have stated the Baylor defense is going to need to come up big to come away with a victory. For the past couple of weeks, their defense has been unable to get stops both through the air and on the ground, with their rushing defense really looking poor. While Arizona is more known for its passing attack, if it can take advantage of Baylor's defensive woes, it should be able to diversify its offensive attack in a way that puts the Bears at a major disadvantage.
3. Arizona wins by a margin greater than 10 points
While neither team is really in line to make the College Football Playoffs this season, the recent success of the Wildcats, coupled with the lack of recent success for the Bears, makes me believe that the Wildcats will come away victorious from this game in a convincing fashion. Their offense pedigree, coupled with the game being played on their home turf, is enough for me to give the edge to Arizona this week. If this game ends with a margin of victory greater than 10 points, the Bears are going to need to take a hard look in the mirror to have any hope of going bowling this season.
