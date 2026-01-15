Team-leading transfer WR spurns Tennessee and commits to Baylor

Baylor isn't done finding weapons for new QB DJ Lagway. In fact, the Bears are trying to surround their prized signal caller with some underrated talent.

On Thursday night, Baylor landed a commitment from Oklahoma State WR Gavin Freeman. The 5-foot-8 playmaker was committed to Tennessee, but he spurned the Volunteers to head to Waco.

RELATED: Baylor transfer portal tracker: Every player coming in and out of the program in 2026

Freeman signed with the Oklahoma Sooners out of high school. As a part of the 2022 recruiting cycle, the Oklahoma native was a three-star prospect. Freeman was ranked as the No. 1744 recruit in the nation. Freeman played two seasons with the Sooners before playing two more in Stillwater with the Cowboys.

BREAKING: Oklahoma State transfer WR/Return specialist Gavin Freeman has signed with Baylor, @PeteNakos reports🐻



Freeman originally signed with Tennessee. https://t.co/2dqlBd3Fdb pic.twitter.com/MNh7zv0XLE — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 15, 2026

Freeman's collegiate career

SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Freeman burst right onto the scene as a true freshman and played in all 13 games for the Sooners. As a gadget-type playmaker, Freeman had seven carries for 71 yards and a score. He caught three passes for 46 yards. Then in 2023, he played in all 13 games for Oklahoma. Freeman caught 19 passes for 95 yards and a score. He also became an electric punt returner, returning 18 punts for 122 yards and a touchdown.

Freeman opted to transfer to Oklahoma State in 2024 after earning All-Big 12 honorable mention in 2023 with the Sooners. In his first season with the Cowboys, Freeman played the first four games before opting to sit out the remainder of the season to maintain a redshirt year.

In 2025, Freeman starred as the Cowboys' top WR. Leading the team with 53 receptions for 481 yards and four scores, Freeman also ran the ball 12 times for 48 yards.

The slot WR was fifth on Oklahoma State's offense, according to Pro Football Focus, with a 66.0 offensive grade. Freeman will come to Waco with one year of eligibility remaining.

Baylor's WR corps

The Bears already returned Jadon Porter, Taz Williams, and Louis Brown, among others, and Baylor added three dynamic playmakers to the fold. The Bears already went out and landed Kentucky's Hardley Gilmore, who was the second-leading WR on the team. Then, the Bears landed Colorado's Dre'lon Miller, who played with Shadeur Sanders and made plays for Colorado's high-octane offense.

Baylor has six playmakers and counting that it can trust to play with Lagway in 2026.

More from Baylor on SI