Ex-Baylor standout receiver secures place on NFL 53-man roster
Tyquan Thornton has secured his spot on a NFL team as he has had an incredible offseason with the Kansas City Chiefs, the former Baylor wide receiver (2018-2021) who ranked 10th all-time on Baylor's career receiving yards list (2,242) 19 career touchdowns is tied for 8th on Baylor's all-time leader board and racked up 143 career receptions which is Top-15 overall was drafted in the 2nd round (50th overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots has played in 28 games, has caught 39 receptions on 385 receiving yards and 2 receiving touchdowns in his first three years.
Like many young receivers, transitioning into the NFL came with numerous challenges, including adjusting to the game's speed, finding the right fit in the league, and battling numerous opportunities. However, now entering his fourth year, everything is starting to click. The Kansas City Chiefs roster at the wide receiver room has featured some heavy competition going into training camp this fall, but Thornton's speed and route-running at 6'3 allows him to showcase his abilities on the field, some traits that made him a stand-out wide receiver at Baylor.
For the Chiefs, this addition strengthens a receiving corps that will be back to full strength and helps in many ways to keep this wideout room healthy to make another run for a Lombardi trophy after last season's Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. This season, with Rashee Rice, who has come back from injury, and his off-field actions in 2024 will soon be resolved. Xavier Worthy, who is going into his second year after a promising rookie year, will look to also take another step toward being one of Patrick Mahomes' go-to wideouts. For Baylor, this makes one of the many former Bears that will dress up each Sunday during the 2025 NFL season, and another success story that adds to the talent coming out of Waco.
