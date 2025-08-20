Baylor to honor the memory of defensive lineman Alex Foster in 2025
Back in late May, Baylor defensive lineman Alex Foster tragically passed away. Greenville, Mississippi, police said they responded to reports of a shooting at 12:11 a.m. and Foster was found inside a car with multiple gunshot wounds. The shooting was part of a "surge in violent crimes" that Greenville Mayor Errick D. Simmons said in an address threatened the community.
To honor Foster, Baylor announced on Wednesday that the Bears would wear a helmet decal with '95' and 'AP' on it to honor the late Alex AP Foster.
"We are heartbroken by the unexpected loss of Alex Foster, a beloved member of our football family," Baylor coach Dave Aranda and athletic director Mack Rhoades said in a joint statement. "Our deepest condolences are with Alex's family and all who loved him, as we lift them up in prayer now and in the days to come. ... Alex's memory will forever be part of our hearts and this program."
Foster came to Baylor as a four-star defensive lineman in the 2024 recruiting class. He was rated as the 152nd-best player in the country by On3. Foster did not see any game time in 2024, and was entering 2025 as a redshirt freshman.
In a press release, Baylor announced the news of the decal for Foster and his family.
WACO, Texas -- Following the tragic death of Baylor football student-athlete Alex Foster in May, the Bears will honor his memory during the 2025 season.
Baylor football will wear a helmet decal throughout the 2025 season to honor Alex Foster, 18, a redshirt freshman from Greenville, Miss., who died on May 28 in his home state.
The Foster family will attend Baylor's home opener, where Alex will be honored with a pregame moment of silence. Foster is forever a member of the Baylor Family and one who left an indelible mark on his teammates and coaches.
