How to watch, listen to Baylor basketball vs. Norfolk State

After a tough loss to Memphis this past weekend, Baylor will look to regroup back in Waco on Wednesday afternoon. The Bears host Norfolk State for an 11 a.m. tipoff at Foster Pavilion. Baylor enters the game with a 6-2 record and the Spartans come in with a 4-6 record.

Baylor has played the Spartans five times total in its history and Norfolk State has yet to be a problem for Scott Drew's program -- that shouldn't change on Wednesday.

How to watch

Day: Wednesday, Dec. 10

Wednesday, Dec. 10 When: 11 a.m. CT

11 a.m. CT TV : ESPN+

: ESPN+ Announcers: Pete Sousa and David Kaye

Pete Sousa and David Kaye Radio : Baylor Sports Media Network

: Baylor Sports Media Network Where: Foster Pavilion (Waco, TX)

Leading Players

Baylor

Points: Cameron Carr - 21.8 PPG

Rebounds: Dan Skillings - 7.8 RPG

Assists: Obi Agbim - 3.8 APG

Steals: Tounde Yessoufou 2.1 SPG

Blocks: Cameron Carr - 1.4 BPG

Norfolk State

Points: Anthony McComb - 16.2 PPG

Rebounds: Anthony McComb - 5.1 RPG

Assists: Elijah Jamison- 3.7 APG

Steals: Anthony McComb - 1.5 SPG

Blocks: Jaquel Morris - 0.8 BPG

History

Baylor is 5-0 all-time against Norfolk State and 4-0 when playing the Spartans in Waco. The two teams squared off last season, and Baylor won the game, 94-69. Back in 2022-23 was the closest game between the two programs and the Bears won by 17.

Baylor will play in its second out of five home games for the month of December against Norfolk State in the Future Bears Day game.

Baylor is 4-0 in the past four years hosting Future Bears Day games.

The Baylor offense has been sharing the wealth with at least four Bears scoring in double-figures in seven out of eight games this season.

BU is ranked 12th in the nation and fourth in the Big 12 in offense efficiency (122.7) according to KenPom.

Baylor leads the Big 12 in offensive rebounds per game (15.13) and is ninth in the nation.

The Bears are sixth in the Big 12 and 38th in the nation in scoring offense (87.8).

Tounde Yessoufou averaged 24.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals for the Bears, shooting 63.3 percent from the field in two games. In the 110-88 win over Sacramento State, the freshman scored 27 points with six rebounds and four steals in just 27 minutes of game time. At Memphis, Yessoufou posted the third 20+ point game of his season, dropping 22 while making a career-best four 3-pointers.

The freshman holds a scoring average of 17.8 points per game, which ranks sixth in the nation among freshmen. Yessoufou has scored in double-figures in every game this season for Baylor.

