Three Baylor Bears Make CBS Top 100 Transfer Portal List

College football has changed, and so has roster building. With the new rules surrounding the transfer portal, teams can rebuild their roster quickly without much of a drop off. The reigning national champion, Indiana Hoosiers, are perhaps a perfect example of that in 2025. They won the title, and added a loaded class in the portal to attempt to reload for another run at a title.

Baylor may not compete for a national title in 2026, but it is attempting to reload for a big season under head coach Dave Aranda.

With the window closed to enter the portal until the spring, CBS Sports ranked its top-100 players who have moved around in the sport.

For example, LSU landing former Arizona State Sun Devil Sam Leavitt was the top player who moved, according to CBS.

Baylor was represented on there as well, and here are some of the takeaways from their list.

Coming In

DJ Lagway, QB

Lagway was ranked 14th on the list of players who have moved around this offseason, and the list, as you can imagine, is well represented by quarterbacks.

Lagway was Baylor’s biggest get this offseason, and there were some tense moments along the way when Lagway had verbally committed, but not signed to play in Waco.

Baylor is hoping that adding Lagway, who was well thought of as a recruit, can jumpstart their offense, which will be losing Sawyer Robertson to the NFL.

College football is not that different from the NFL in that the entire game still starts and stops at the quarterback position. With Lagway in tow, Baylor can now build its team around the quarterback position with hopes of improving on last year’s disastrous 5-7 season.

Hosea Wheeler, DT

Rich Janzaruk/Herald-TImes / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wheeler was ranked 84th on the list after defecting from Indiana to move over to Waco in hopes of getting a better chance to showcase his skills. He is described as a disruptive, forceful presence. Anybody who can be forceful on the defensive line is going to be a welcome addition to any defense.

Baylor, specifically, needs more juice on its defensive front to start chasing down some of these high-powered offenses that are seen throughout the Big 12. Wheeler should help as someone they can build their defensive line around.

Going Out

Of course, Baylor did not only gain players, but they lost some as well. Linebacker Keaton Thomas was one of their best players on defense a season ago, but transferred to Ole Miss shortly after the transfer portal opened.

Thomas did not make the list, but that was a big loss for Baylor’s defense as he was arguably their best player a season ago.

One player, however, did make CBS’ list of top-100 guys who moved out.

Coleton Price, IOL

Price was an interior offensive lineman who moved from Baylor to Kentucky in the offseason, and Kentucky desperately needed some upgrades along the offensive line with new head coach Will Stein.

Price joined two other transfers to help Kentucky try and build their offense from the inside out.

Meanwhile, Baylor will have to replace Price, who started all 13 games in 2024 at center. Replacing a pivotal man is always a difficult proposition for any offensive line, and that’s especially true as a team tries to break in a new quarterback.

That’s life in the Big 12, and college football, however, so Baylor will be looking to replace the player whom CBS deemed as the 44th best player to move on from his previous program.

