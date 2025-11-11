Baylor’s sensational Michael Trigg named to another prestigious watch list
Baylor’s tight end Michael Trigg, already named to the watch list for the John Mackey Award, given to college football’s top tight end, has also been named to another prestigious watch list. Trigg has been named to the Biletnikoff Award watch list, given to the top wide receiver in college football.
Trigg possesses and displays freakish athleticism on contested catches anywhere on the field. Making one-handed grabs on a consistent basis, Trigg is one of quarterback Sawyer Robertson’s favorite targets.
At 6-4, 240 pounds, Trigg leads the Big 12 Conference in receiving yards among all tight ends. Trigg has hauled in 40 catches for 607 yards and six touchdowns. He has averaged just over 15 yards per reception.
Trigg has scored a receiving touchdown in each of the last two games. In addition, Trigg has posted four games of five or more catches, including eight catches for 155 yards in the win over Kansas State.
Trigg is carrying on the elite tradition of national recognition at the receiver position for the Baylor Bears first set forth by wide receiver Corey Coleman, who hoisted the Biletnikoff Award in 2015.
As a starter in the high-octane offense of head coach Art Briles, Coleman caught 74 passes for 1,363 yards and 20 touchdowns. He averaged 18.4 yards per catch on his way to first-team All-Big 12 Conference and unanimous All-American honors.
Coleman ranks fifth all-time at Baylor with 173 catches for 3,009 yards and 33 touchdowns. In addition, Coleman set a single-game school record with four receiving TDs vs Lamar in 2015.
Trigg will have an opportunity to set himself apart from the rest of the watch list members with a stellar performance against the 13th ranked Utah Utes on Saturday. The Utes roll into McLane Stadium allowing just 156.8 yards per game through the air, have allowed only six TD passes all season and boast an opponents’ completion percentage of 50 percent.
Trigg will need to run good routes and make those fantastic catches that seem to have defined him this season if they expect to upset the Utes. Trigg will look to ride this momentum and recognition for his talent and skill into the end zone and lead the Bears to victory.