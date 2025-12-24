Buzz continues to grow around DJ Lagway and Baylor

One week ago, when DJ Lagway entered the transfer portal, it was revealed that the three leading destinations for the former 5-star were LSU, Miami, and Baylor. Programs like LSU and Miami are natural fits for a player of Lagway’s caliber, with both expected to be in the quarterback market as Garrett Nussmeier and Carson Beck head to the NFL. Baylor was also added to that list, and as we approach the opening of the portal on January 2nd, there continues to be smoke surrounding Lagway and Baylor.

View: https://t.co/dJifPauQ5F pic.twitter.com/HXNJjzrPGn — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) December 23, 2025

Pete Nakos of On3 posted an article discussing where the top quarterbacks of this transfer class are leaning. He wrote, "Sources continue to link DJ Lagway to Baylor, among other schools. It is unclear at this point where Lagway stands with the Bears, outside of his father being an alum." Lagway's transfer to Baylor was well-received by fans, and prominent Baylor media continue to push the idea that a Lagway transfer to Baylor is a very real possibility.

DJ was working with QB guru John Beck in Florida today. I'm told DJ & his father think highly of @BUFootball OC @JakeSpavital. https://t.co/vSEIYNSNkX — Matt Mosley (@mattmosley) December 16, 2025

DJ Lagway would be a great fit at Baylor. DJ excelled as a downfield passer in high school, and although he is touted as a dual-threat athlete, he is at his best when he is able to sit in the pocket and find an open man. This is a perfect fit for offensive coordinator Jake Spavital, who has developed so many quarterbacks with similar ability to DJ. Some notable quarterbacks that Spavital has developed that may catch the eye of Lagway and his father are Johny Manziel, Kyler Murray, Fernando Mendoza, and most recently, Sawyer Robertson. All these guys were very talented out of high school, and needed the guidance in college to hone in their abilities as downfield passers.

Lagway had Baylor in his Top 5 when he committed to Florida in 2023. | The Courier of Montgomery County

Overall, the smoke around DJ Lagway to Baylor continues to build. It will be interesting to see whether Baylor can sustain its momentum in pitching the program to Lagway and his family while also competing financially with the sport’s heavyweights like Miami and LSU. If the Bears were to land Lagway, it would signal the beginning of a new era in Waco, as his presence would instantly elevate Baylor’s national profile and help attract other high-caliber talent capable of competing for Big 12 titles right away.

