Two of Baylor’s gridiron stars to go in first three rounds of early NFL mock draft projections
As the 2025 college football season winds down, NFL draft-eligible players will begin to think about their future at the next level. According to a mock draft put out by profootballnetwork.com, the Baylor Bears will be well-represented.
Quarterback Sawyer Robertson and tight end Michael Trigg are both sought-after by NFL general managers. As such, both players are projected to hear their name called on Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft.
NFL size and NFL arm
At 6-foot-4, 220 pounds with a strong arm, Robertson is projected to hear his name called by the Arizona Cardinals in round 3 (74th pick), as a replacement for veteran signal-caller Kyler Murray.
During his college career, Robertson has accounted for 63 touchdowns both passing and rushing the football. At this point in the 2025 campaign, Robertson has passed for 2,780 yards, 26 touchdowns and just seven INTs (in 366 pass attempts). He has completed 62.8 percent of his passes.
In addition, Robertson has zero INTs over the last two games and has thrown five TD passes. In every game this season, Robertson has thrown multiple TD passes. In his last game vs UCF, Robertson completed 72.5 percent of his passes and threw three touchdowns in a 30-3 win over the Knights.
After a 2019 rookie season in which Murray earned NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, playoff appearances and production have declined. So, the Cardinals could be looking for a new signal-caller in 2026.
Athleticism off the charts
Through nine games this season, Trigg has shown the college football world why he is one of the most talented tight ends in the sport. Trigg ranks second among all tight ends in receiving yards with 607 on 40 catches and has scored six touchdowns. In addition, Trigg has averaged 15.18 yards per catch.
Trigg has a season-high 155 receiving yards in a win over Kansas State and two receiving touchdowns in a tough, three-point loss to Arizona State. He has scored receiving touchdowns in each of the last two games. For his efforts, Trigg has been named a semifinalist for the John Mackey Award, given to the top tight end in college football.
As a result, Trigg is projected as a second-round pick (63rd pick) by the Philadelphia Eagles.
Both Robertson and Trigg have a golden opportunity to raise their draft stock by posting a herculean and victorious effort against the 13th ranked Utah Utes at home in McLane Stadium on Saturday.
