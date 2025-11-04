Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson earns national recognition as one of the best
On Saturday, the Baylor Bears (5-4) started the final four-game stretch of the 2025 campaign off on the right foot, or on the right arm of Baylor’s Sawyer Robertson to get their fifth win of the season in a 30-3 victory over UCF. Robertson completed 72.5 percent of his passes and threw three touchdowns to earn the Panini Senior Bowl Offensive Player of the Week.
Against the Knights, Robertson spread the ball around McLane Stadium and threw touchdowns to Michael Trigg, Kole Wilson and Josh Cameron. More importantly, Robertson was perfect when it came to ball security as he threw zero INTs for the second consecutive game.
Robertson has thrown for multiple touchdowns in every game this season. At this point in the season, he has thrown for 2,780 yards, 26 TDs and just seven INTs. Robertson has completed 62.8 percent of his passes. With those numbers, Robertson leads the nation in passing yards and passing touchdowns.
In addition, Robertson has averaged 308 yards per game through the air and also leads the Big 12 Conference in most passing categories.
According to a story by Trent Knoop , Robertson earned a grade of 85.7 from Pro Football Focus (PFF) in the victory over UCF, his highest grade of the season so far.
Going into the UCF game, the Knights ranked in the top 10 in pass defense. With NFL size at 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, Robertson shredded the Knights' defense. He averaged 6.7 per pass attempt and finished the game with a 153.32 quarterback rating.
Robertson led the Bears to victory when they needed it most to help save their football season. Going into a bye week, Robertson and the Bears will look to keep the momentum going through motivation and preparation for the No. 17 Utah Utes (7-2), who arrive in Waco on Nov. 15.
Robertson will be challenged by the Utes. Utah has allowed 156 yards passing and an opponent’s completion rate of 50 percent this season.
The home crowd on the banks of the Brazos River will be loud and proud as the Bears look to continue their winning ways.