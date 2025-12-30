Baylor DL to play in prestigious all-star game

Despite a losing record, members of the Baylor eleven have earned post-season recognition. Defensive lineman Jackie Marshall is on his way to the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Broadcast Information

Date: Tuesday, January 27, 2026

Time: 6:00 P.M. CST

Venue: The Ford Center at The Star

Location: Frisco, TX

T.V.: NFL Network

2025 Campaign

This past season, Marshall posted 30 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and two sacks. In his career at Baylor, Marshall posted 72 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, four sacks and a forced fumble.

Baylor Alumni-East-West Shrine Bowl

Bears players have played in this game before. In 1977, Gary Green was named the defensive MVP. Other notable Baylor Bears who played in this game include defensive tackle Santana Dotson in 1992 and defensive back Robert Blackmon in 1990, to name just a few.

History and mission of the game

According to the game’s website, “The East-West Shrine Bowl is the longest-running college all-star football game in the nation. An important part of America’s football tradition, the event gives top college players a chance to showcase their talents to NFL scouts and a national television audience.”

“For more than 90 years, some of football’s greatest athletes and coaches have contributed to the tradition of the East-West Shrine Bowl. Players like Tom Brady, Walter Payton, Lawrence Taylor, John Elway, Gale Sayers and Jimmy Garoppolo, played in the East-West Shrine Bowl along with coaches Don Shula, Dick Vermeil, Paul “Bear” Bryant and Jerry Glanville, to name a few, have supported the East-West Shrine Bowl.”

"The East-West Shrine Bowl has benefited Shriners Children’s and its mission to provide excellent specialty care for children. This unique health care system provides excellent care for children with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate, regardless of the families’ ability to pay for services."

“This special game helps raise the profile of Shriners Children, so that we can continue to offer hope and healing and reach more kids in more places. Through the experience, everyone connected with the East-West Shrine Bowl gains a deeper understanding of the amazing patients who receive care at Shriners Children’s and the ways that they can support the health care system.”

Marshall joins several Baylor players who have earned post-season recognition, including quarterback Sawyer Robertson, wide receiver Josh Cameron and tight end Michael Trigg.

