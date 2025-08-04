Baylor football star WR Josh Cameron earns spot in coveted 'Freaks List' in 2025
The Athletic's Bruce Feldman came out with his newest iteration of one of the top lists leading up to college football season: 'The Freaks List'. Since 2005, Feldman has been listing off college football players who astonish with athleticism, size, strength, and skill.
Leading the 2025 list comes as no surprise; it's Ohio State sophomore WR Jeremiah Smith. The Buckeyes' star receiver lit the college football world on fire last year as a true freshman.
When you look down the list, you'll find one Baylor player on it. That's WR Josh Cameron, the do-it-all playmaker for the Bears. Feldman lists Cameron at No. 49 overall on his freaks list.
"He’s a unique weapon. In 2024, he led Baylor in catches (52), yards (754) and receiving TDs (10). Beyond that, he returned 14 punts for 290 yards (a spectacular average of 20.7 yards per return). He was such a nightmare for opposing special teams that Baylor’s last four opponents of the year did not even give Cameron an opportunity to run one back, so he ended up falling below the NCAA’s statistical minimum threshold for punt return average to lead the nation in punt returns. The 6-1, 225-pound senior has to be one of the strongest wideouts in college football. This offseason, he bench pressed 395 pounds, squatted 528 and power cleaned 319. He also clocked 21.6 mph on the GPS."
As Feldman noted, Cameron was the leading pass-catcher for Baylor last season, and he also used his speed in the punt return game. Back for another season with star QB Sawyer Robertson, the 6-foot-1 WR will benefit from another year with Robertson. The Bears' offense struggled last season until Robertson took over for Dequan Finne -- then it shined.
Baylor should have one of the more dynamic offenses in college football this upcoming season, and Cameron will be a big reason for it.
