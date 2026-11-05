Baylor Football Week 10 Viewing Guide: Bears Can Learn About Final 3 Opponents

Four games left in the season for the Baylor Bears. In a season that has seen a defensive turnaround from last season due in no small part to Joe Klanderman, back-to-back losses to TCU and Kansas that ultimately saw Dave Aranda fired, and Gavin Freeman emerging as one of college football's premier and most productive wide receivers, this season has been a bit of a mixed bag to say the least. Baylor may be favored against ISU this week, but the next three weeks will see the Bears run a gauntlet of three of the Big 12's highest ranked teams.

ISU vs Baylor, 11:00 A.M. CT on FS1

Start the football day off right by tuning in to Baylor hosting the Cyclones. Will the Bears be able to continue their success under interim head coach Joe Klanderman? Baylor's O-line will be heavily scrutinized if they aren't able to influence the running game against a team giving up 200+ yards on average in Big 12 games this season.

Expect Baylor's running backs, as well as DJ Lagway, to run wild on the ISU defense. ISU's RB Aiden Flora will be looking to run against the Bears' defense, but will he have the success that Kansas was able to have, or will ISU's team rushing yards more closely resemble that of TCU or UCF? All questions that can only be answered come game time on Saturday.

BYU vs. Utah, 11:00 A.M. CT on ABC

Homecoming 2021 ⛵️🐻@dillondoyle_ became the first player in program history to record a sack, a rushing touchdown, and a receiving touchdown in the same game. pic.twitter.com/3zvqJsHC7y — Baylor Football (@BUFootball) November 3, 2026

Also beginning at 11:00 a.m. the Cougars of BYU and the Utah Utes will be facing each other in Salt Lake City. AP No. 3 Utah will be looking to stay undefeated, and AP No. 9 BYU will be looking to end another highly ranked team's undefeated streak just like they did with Notre Dame just a few weeks ago.

With LJ Martin still not in the starting line up for BYU, will Bear Bachmeier, Legend Glasker and crew be able to knock off the Utes and cause some more potential chaos in the Big 12 championship race? Or will Devon Dampier and crew on offense and the Utah defense be able to extend their 14 game winning streak and claim victory in the Holy War?

Houston vs. Cincinnati, 2:30 P.M. CT on FOX

With both Cincinnati and Houston looking to gain leverage in the Big 12 standings as the regular season begins to wind down. Houston and Conner Weigman will be looking to outscore Cincinnati and keep their Big 12 Championship hopes alive. Houston lost to Texas Tech earlier in the season, and Cincinnati just beat Texas Tech recently. Will the Bearcats be able to repeat their success on the road against the Cougars or will Houston be able to send an overachieving Cincinnati back home to Ohio with a loss?

Texas Tech vs. West Virginia, 8:30 P.M. CT on ESPN

The No. 15 Red Raiders of Texas Tech face off against the Mountaineers of West Virginia in a Big 12 night game in Lubbock. Sitting at 7-1, Texas Tech will look to shake off the cobwebs after losing to Cincinnati last week by lighting up a much weaker Mountaineer defense. Texas Tech will be looking to repeat last year's dominant 49-0 win over West Virginia.

While the game may not end up being as lopsided this season, the Mountaineers are still underdogs coming in to this one. And, while I'm not calling for an upset here, the Red Raiders will need to be on their toes and paying attention all game long to prevent the Mountaineers from playing spoiler on their season. Texas Tech can not afford to lose this game if they want to keep their Big 12 Championship and CFP hopes alive.

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