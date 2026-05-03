Baylor Freshman Turning Heads This Spring: ‘He’s Electric, He’s Flashy’

Baylor enters 2026 with a lot of new faces on its roster. After a 5-7 season, the Bears had an overhaul to their roster — some good attrition and some not so good. Baylor lost a few key starters from last season, like running back Bryson Washington and linebacker Keaton Thomas, who both transferred away to the SEC.

Joe Klanderman was brought in to fix the defense, and luckily for Baylor, the cupboard was far from bare at the running back position. The return of Dawson Pendergrass and the emergence of both Caden Knigten and Michael Turner give the Bears three dynamic pieces to utilize this upcoming season.

But Baylor also brought in an explosive playmaker to the room. In the 2026 recruiting cycle, the Bears inked Ryelan Morris, a Jack of all trades, and he was turning heads this spring. During a media availability, running backs coach Khenon Hall spoke about Morris and how he can see the field this season.

First Look: 4⭐️ true freshman Ryelan Morris pic.twitter.com/7Ppw0tMUh1 — Grayson Grundhoefer (@GrayGrundhoefer) March 24, 2026

"He's what we thought he was," Hall said this spring. "He's electric, he's flashy. He got great top-end speeds. He's shifty. He's strong. He's tough. He's smart, you know? So, he's everything that we thought he was gonna be, that we were gonna get. He's gonna have an opportunity for sure, but to earn playing time, he has to continue to learn the pass pro and the plays, and there's a lot of stuff going on right now.

"Good thing about Coach Spav's offense we got everything in right now. So, now it's just kind of downhill of just learning, getting mental reps, and continuing to get reps, but he's doing an unbelievable job. As y'all know, he's an unbelievable kid. He's a really, really, really smart kid, but he has a bright future here, a really bright future. He gotta continue to put on weight, continue to get in the study room, but he's doing a really, really good job."

Morris could make a name in other areas

Morris was initially a Stanford commit before he decommitted and came to Waco. He was a consensus four-star prospect and the 5'10", 181-pound freshman played a little of running back, wide receiver, and quarterback in high school.

Morris is quick and has the ability to see the field in a variety of ways this season. Obviously, running back first, but Morris could get some run in the slot, or he could find himself in the return game if necessary. Someone who has the speed and ability of Morris won't sit the bench too long.

As Hall said, he will have to adjust to the college game and fully learn the playbook, but when he does, expect big things from the Honey Grove prospect.