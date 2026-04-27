Dave Aranda Identifies Key Area Baylor Must Improve Heading Into 2026

Saturday marked the end of spring practice for Baylor and now the Bears will take some time off before summer conditioning and then fall camp.

The Bears had one of the more revamped rosters in college football, after losing 32 players to the transfer portal, and adding 31 players via the portal — with a late addition coming on Saturday.

Baylor had to take a little bit of a different approach this spring by learning who its players were and getting to know them, instead of getting right into the X's and O's. But with spring practice coming to a close, Dave Aranda revealed one area that must improve heading into the 2026 season.

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The running game.

"No, I think we have to run the ball better," Aranda said this past Saturday. "I think that's an area where we set out to do a better job on the line of scrimmage. I think defensively we're ahead of schedule and then just to coincide with what you're talking about, offensively we're behind. But I think that's probably normal.

"I think defense is usually ahead during this time. And I think we've got some reinforcements coming offensively. And I think just going through spring and with a new coach and, hey, these are the terms and this is kind of what he's talking about and having all those things kind of lined up put us in a good spot for fall. But we're not where we need to be running the ball and we have to improve that."

Running backs or the O-line?

Despite losing Bryson Washington, Baylor returns some valuable pieces at running back. Dawson Pendergrass is back after missing all of last season following a season-ending injury during fall camp. Sophomores Michael Turner and Caden Knighten will work behind Pendergrass, and Baylor should have a talented group heading into the fall.

But one area that we assume will need to improve is the offensive line. Baylor is set to have a new-look line this season after losing most of its starters to either graduation or the transfer portal. Star center Coleton Price left for Kentucky and left a hole in the middle of the line.

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Aranda said the Bears need to get better on the line of scrimmage, which likely means the offensive line is a little behind, not opening holes for the run game.

If Baylor has to fully rely on transfer quarterback DJ Lagway to carry it to victory, it could turn into another long year for the Bears. With so many transfer linemen in Waco, Aranda will have to find his best five and allow them to gel this fall ahead of the 2026 season.