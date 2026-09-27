Saturday's game against Colorado saw the Baylor recruiting section filled to capacity with visiting recruits. One of these recruits, Luke Baysinger, liked what he saw so much that he officially declared his commitment after the game. The 6'4" defensive end from Texarkana had also received offers from Arkansas, Houston, North Carolina, Northwestern, and others.

His commitment marks the first for Baylor in the 2028 class.

ALL GLORY TO GOD!!!! I’m excited to announce after a great gameday visit and Talk with coaches and staff im 1,000% committed too BAYLOR SICEM🐻 pic.twitter.com/v9zIhc4fkQ — 3⭐️ luke baysinger (@baysinger_luke) September 26, 2026

Speed and Strength Together

Sep 19, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda runs onto the field with his team before the game against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baysinger is a multi-sport athlete who also competes in track and field. Showing off his speed as a freshman, he recorded a 23.72 200-meter time as a freshman in Spring 2025. Not to let his legs outshine his other strengths he also posted a 44-3 shot put rep as a sophomore, per MileSplit.

Football Runs in the Family

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Gavin Freeman (6) hurdles Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Naeten Mitchell (4) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baysinger's father Michael was a linebacker at Stephen F. Austin (D-1 FCS) in the early 00s. Luke's brother Trip is a QB signee in the 2026 class at Southeastern Oklahoma State (D-2). Michael Baysinger also is currently acting as defensive coordinator for Luke's high school football team at Texarkana Liberty-Eylau.

Where Baysinger Ranks Nationally

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears mascot Bruiser at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 247Sports Composite is taking 247, ESPN, Rivals and using all three data and formatting into their 247Sports Composite. For that, he's the No. 378 player in the 2028 class, No. 38 edge, and No. 47 player from Texas. Compiling that with his 89 defensive grade, Baysinger should be a solid acquisition for the Bears.

What Baylor is Getting With Baysinger's Commitment

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears defensive lineman Hosea Wheeler (0) and defensive end Jordan Mack (97) react after a play against the Colorado Buffaloes during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In Baysinger's 2025 season he recorded 75 total tackles, 20 tackles for loss, sacked the quarterback 2.5 times, forced 6 fumbles and recovered 4. Combining speed and strength along with good footwork, Baysinger coming to Baylor may be the best possible outcome. Between the defensive minds of head coach Dave Aranda and defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman, playing for the Bears should be a destination spot for any defensive recruit.

The Bears This Season Have Impressed on Defense

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; The Baylor Bears cheerleaders perform during the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Already passing their mark for quarterback sacks from the 2025 season, the Bears have 15 on the season (Baylor had 12 all of last season). Also, in terms of tackles for loss, Baylor has almost eclipsed that mark as well. The Bears in 2025 had a total of 48 tackles for loss whereas through the first four games of the 2026 season, Baylor has amassed 36 tackles for loss so far. The culture of Baylor's defense has changed since last season with the addition of Joe Klanderman.

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