Baylor looks to fortify its O-line with first transfer portal pickup

Baylor has lost five offensive linemen to the transfer portal, most notably, center Coleton Price. The Bears also lost Omar Aigbedion to graduation, and Baylor has to build its offensive line if it's going to compete at a high level in 2026.

Dave Aranda and Co. have begun doing so by adding their first prospect from the portal. On Sunday, Rivals' Steve Wiltfong reported that Baylor landed a commitment from UAB's starting right tackle, Logan Moore.

Moore was a 2023 prospect and is expected to have two years of eligibility remaining. In 2023, he saw 25 snaps for UAB and then 12 snaps in 2024.

This year, however, Moore turned into a mainstay along the Blazers' offensive line. Moore started all 11 games he played at right tackle this season.

Moore's season at UAB

The 6-foot-8, 290-pound right tackle played in 650 snaps for the Blazers this season. According to Pro Football Focus, Moore allowed 30 pressures this season and gave up five sacks. PFF graded Moore with a 75.1 run blocking grade and a 59.0 pass blocking grade.

Moore was UAB's best run blocker, but the Blazers' worst pass blocking starting lineman this season. With how much Baylor enjoys passing the football, the Bears will have to get Moore up to speed on pass blocking.

Coming into college, the San Diego (CA) prospect wasn't rated. He was a zero star prospect and held offers from UAB, Northern Colorado, and San Diego.

Baylor has lost offensive linemen Coleton Price, Sean Thompkins, Joe Crocker, Wes Tucker, and Colton Thomasson. Price was the only one out of the bunch who saw extensive playing time. However, Thompkins started toward the end of the season with Sidney Fugar struggling. Thompkins struggled with pass blocking and now the Bears are searching for answers.

Baylor has also been in contact with Coastal Carolina's Joseph Hanson and LSU's DJ Chester, among others. With the constant contact the Bears are making, Baylor's O-line should start coming together nicely.

