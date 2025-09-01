Inside The Bears

One Baylor Bear earns spot on 'national team of the week' after Week 1 against Auburn

This player had a stellar game against Auburn

Trent Knoop

It certainly wasn't the start Baylor had hoped for. The Bears lost to Auburn in McLane Stadium on Friday, 38-24. But while the loss stings, Baylor did have some bright spots. QB Sawyer Robertson found a pair of targets that shined against the Tigers. TE Michael Trigg and WR Kole Wilson both had outstanding games -- we already know what Josh Cameron and Ashtyn Hawkins are capable of.

Wilson's performance was so good, he was named to PFF's Team of the Week. Not only did Wilson make PFF's Big 12 team of the week, but he made the national team as well. Wilson was the lone Bear to make either list.

Wilson debuted for Baylor on Friday, after transferring in from Texas State. He was targeted 12 times, and came down with eight catches for 134 yards against Auburn. Dave Aranda had raved about Wilson -- which we now see why. Wilson and Trigg quickly became Robertson's go-to targets against Auburn, and we will now see if that can continue against SMU.

Following the loss to Auburn, Aranda touched on Wilson and what he meant to the Bears on Friday.

"You know, I think Kole has been playing this way since he's been with us," Aranda said. "And I think there's a real bright light inside of that guy. And it's contagious with him. And so the best for him is yet to come. I think we've got some other guys that are very talented as well that maybe need to catch that fire that he has, because they've got that ability to."

Baylor fans will be able to watch their Bears once again this coming Saturday at 11 a.m. CT on The CW Network. As of now, Baylor is small underdog against the Mustangs.

