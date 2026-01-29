Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson Names Two NFL Legends as Players He Looks Up To

Senior Bowl week is underway, and there are players from the Baylor Bears trying to make their name, and the rest of the world is trying to get to know them as well.

On Wednesday, it was wide receiver Josh Cameron making big plays down the field and putting himself at the forefront of the conversation.

Of course, Cameron is not alone at the Senior Bowl, as the guy who used to throw him passes in Waco found his way to the podium to talk about himself and players he likes to emulate.

As it turns out, Robertson liked to watch quarterbacks as opposed to having a favorite team.

“I always rooted for quarterbacks, I liked watching Brett Favre, I liked watching Andrew Luck, that was a big one. I thought Andrew Luck was really good,” Robertson said.

Andrew Luck

Matt Kryger/IndyStar via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Luck was drafted first overall after playing for Jim Harbaugh at Stanford, and looked to be on his way to the top of the league when he unexpectedly retired before the start of the 2019 season. He would later call that decision the most difficult one he’s ever made, but simply could not compete at the level he wanted to due to the injuries sustained throughout his career.

Luck finished his career with 23,671 passing yards, 171 touchdowns, and 83 interceptions, while having a passer rating of 89.5.

Luck never played in a Super Bowl, but did drag the 2014 Indianapolis Colts to the AFC Championship Game, where they lost to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

Luck had just finished a season with the best passer rating of his career when he ultimately decided to retire. The Colts have yet to adequately replace him with a long term answer at quarterback.

Luck now serves as the general manager at his alma mater of Stanford.

Brett Favre

Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The other quarterback that Robertson mentioned he liked watching, was a man who revitalized football in the city of Green Bay.

Brett Favre was a third string quarterback when Packers’ general manager Ron Wolf traded a first round pick to bring Favre to Green Bay.

There were some rocky moments early in his career, including a time where Mike Holmgren almost benched Favre for Mark Brunell. Ultimately, he did not, and Favre found the top of the NFL with Holmgren. They won Super Bowl XXXI together, and just missed on a bid to win back-to-back championships in Super Bowl XXXII.

Favre would win three MVP awards, and became the first player to ever win three consecutive MVPs from 1995-1997.

He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016, and retired as the NFL’s all-time leader in touchdown passes.

Robertson would be fortunate to have a career as good as that of Luck or Favre. When it comes to the draft specifically, Robertson will likely have to take the path that Favre took, more so than Luck.

Robertson is not going to be drafted first overall like Luck was. He may not get drafted early in the second round either like Favre was, but like Favre, he’s unlikely to be handed a starting job once he enters the league.

His play style, however, could give him an opportunity to earn a backup job in his rookie season, depending on the situation he lands in.

