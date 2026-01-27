Accomplished Baylor Football Coach Being Targeted by the USC Trojans

The Baylor Bears could be losing one of their more accomplished coaches in the coming days. According to a recent report by CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz, the USC Trojans are targeting Baylor defensive backs coach Paul Gonzales as their defensive backs coach.

Not only would Gonzales be moving onto a premier Big Ten program, but he would work alongside former mentor Gary Patterson, who was named the Trojans' defensive coordinator. Gonzales coached under Patterson at TCU from 2012-21.

Baylor defensive pass game coordinator Paul Gonzales is a target for a defensive backs coach job at USC, sources tell @CBSSports.



Worked under new USC defensive coordinator Gary Patterson at TCU from 2012-21. Has coached standouts like 2021 second-round pick Tre’von Moehrig. pic.twitter.com/VNo92yfPUc — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 27, 2026

Gonzales came to Waco after spending 2012-24 with TCU and coach Dave Aranda shared his excitement, adding a valued coach such as Gonzales to his staff.

“We are very excited to add Paul to the Baylor Family,” Aranda said. “I’ve admired Paul’s work for many years in Fort Worth and have always appreciated the way the cornerbacks and safeties played over his career. I believe he will be a tremendous mentor for our cornerbacks and will be able to step right into our coaching staff and hit the ground running. I am excited to work alongside Paul and know he will be a great fit for our defensive coaching staff and student-athletes.”

Gonzales helped a struggling secondary

Gonzales came to Baylor after establishing himself as one of the top secondary assistant coaches in college football over 13 years at TCU, coming up under former Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson before continuing on the staff under current TCU head coach Sonny Dykes.

And it showed in one season.

Prior to Gonzales coming to Baylor, the Bears had the No. 11 passing defense in the Big 12 Conference, allowing 234.2 yards per game through the air. But in one season of Gonzales in Waco, Baylor had the No. 5 passing defense this past season, allowing 194.9 yards per game.

With the Big 12 having some elite talent at QB, the Bears managed well and was able to shut down some big-time signal callers.

Baylor lost some talented players from the secondary, most notably both Carl Williams and DJ Coleman to the transfer portal, but the Bears added talent from the portal. A few Kansas State players came to play under Joe Klanderman and adding former Oklahoma CB Devon Jordan was another big addition.

The Bears are going to have to fight to keep Gonzales in Waco for another season.

